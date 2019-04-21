Who knew downtown parking could be so complicated?
A bit of social engineering underlies two ordinances currently before the Rapid City Council. Final reading of the plan, scheduled for May 6, would attempt to create more customer parking in the downtown core by pushing employees toward the periphery. The incentives to motivate employees include:
• The addition of 620 high-tech meters in the core charging $1 per hour to hasten parking turnover.
• Stiff $25 parking fines, up from the current $10, to prevent overtime squatters.
• Late fees climbing to $25 to get offenders’ attention.
• And free parking on the periphery (shortened from three hours to two) to accommodate the evicted.
Downtown retailers range from the cautiously optimistic to the outright worried, but most seem desperate enough to try something and hope for the best.
There’s much that you could say about this plan, but you can’t say it isn’t ambitious. Too ambitious? Maybe. It shouldn’t have to be Obamaparking.
The plan also tinkers with enforcement hours, lengthens the grace period for paying fines, creates a new board to more quickly enact future parking changes, raises $500,000 in additional revenue annually, revisits parking boots for repeat scofflaws, and more.
By the way, why would a plan intended to generate parking turnover need to generate $500,000 in revenues?
But forums, committees, studies and planners — likely a hundred people — have hammered on this package for more than a year. There’s strong momentum for the council to adopt it as a package. Maybe it shouldn’t. When you change too many things simultaneously, it’s harder to identify faults if things go wrong. Better to experiment cautiously.
Broad agreement exists on most plan aspects. The biggest doubts are these: A $25 parking fine — is it too high? The $1 hourly meter rate — is that too high? And two-hour free parking — is it too short for theaters and restaurants?
Not surprisingly, the council got hung up on a $25 fine and two-hour free parking in 2015, the last time they tackled downtown parking wholesale. They backed off when businesses decided $25 was too high and raised the fine from $5 to $10. The lesson for some is that $10 isn’t enough.
When cautious council members objected recently to the $25 fine, City Finance Director Pauline Sumption responded, “The $10, quite frankly, is not changing anyone's parking behaviors." City Attorney Joel Landeen added that current penalties would be too low to incentivize meter usage.
Really?
There is, of course, no perfect solution. The new plan will result in unintended consequences, create winners and losers. Social engineering is tricky business.
Unless the plan creates sufficient employee parking that is both convenient and affordable, workers will game the system. Nobody wants to come to work 10 minutes early — drop off children 10 minutes early — so they can park far away and walk through snow. And not everybody has that option. Desperation often trumps incentives.
The plan will also sweep up more than employees. Excitable talkers, businessmen trapped in boring meetings and lingering lunch mates could get stuck paying expensive fines. Might that change their behavior, too, send them elsewhere?
Anyone who lived through retail flight from city centers during the 1970s and ‘80s should recognize that downtown parking problems are essentially a good thing. Let’s not do net harm by attempting too many improvements. Why not implement the items which have broad agreement now and add others later — if needed. Smart meters and other plan aspects could be a game changer. History suggests the council will soon be back tinkering on parking issues. Why not wait?
Meanwhile, consider this. Is it time for government to get out of the business of downtown parking and turn it over to those affected? Before the city heads down a blind alley that ends in the creation of a city parking manager, adding another government layer, maybe it’s time to privatize the whole thing.