For now the pedestrian shooting gallery called Omaha Street will remain open between downtown Rapid City and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The Rapid City Council narrowly refused last week to take a small step toward considering a pedestrian overpass at Sixth and Omaha streets to better link the downtown with city parks, trails, and entertainment venues.
Maybe this wasn’t the right time or the perfect project, but the overall idea probably won’t die.
On one side stands a downtown newly infused with energy. On the other sits improving park spaces, a natural creek and expanding entertainment.
Yes, Omaha is a formidable barrier between them. The city’s main east-west thoroughfare is as foreboding to pedestrians as was any no man’s land from World War I, and there are no easy fixes. Inevitably, however, the growing attraction of both sides will overwhelm even that middle barrier. It’s hard to stop the fundamental desire to combine two really good parts into a far better whole.
Perhaps the city council’s narrow defeat of a plan to spend up to $125,097 to study the feasibility of lowering Omaha at Sixth Street and building a walkway overhead was understandable. The cost of the initial plan, a small thing in the grand scheme, wasn’t the real problem. Rapid City will spend an equal amount to replace shifting sand beneath Main Street Square’s ice rink. Four fifths of the study total would have been paid using federal planning funds, which can’t be spent on anything but planning. City taxpayers would have footed about $25,000, roughly the price of a two-car garage.
But if you can’t win approval for a cheap study, you certainly won’t win approval for an expensive project. Maybe this proposal comes too soon after the civic center fight. Maybe it’s too near the school bond vote. Eventually, it’s time will come.
Every great community needs a unique center of personality combing food, music, art and outdoors. It doesn’t have to be Champs-Élysées of Paris.
Sioux Falls connected its downtown to Falls Park through the River Walk. Omaha joined its Old Town with Heartland of America Park and is looking to better that connection. Lincoln expanded its Haymarket district into the old North Bottoms. Even Mitchell is doing its best to employ the economic alchemy of the Corn Palace. All have had to overcome obstacles.
Most were encumbered by railroad yards, oil waste or heavy metals. Opportunities wouldn’t have existed without longtime and seemingly implacable impediments. The wide, congested concrete slab called Omaha Street is Rapid City’s challenge.
Price will remain the issue. Future efforts to join the two sides will be opposed by those who object to change, object to every investment or who simply can’t see beyond the short term. The pedestrian bridge would not stand in the middle of nowhere for long. It would create its own powerful magnetism, drawing restaurants, housing and other amenities closer.
Creating that magnetism will need time and help. Wishes must become visions, passing efforts must evolve into determination, and conversations must turn into partnerships. It’s likely to take a combination of state and federal funding, private developers, the city, and future Vision Funds to meld the whole.
Eventually, somebody will hit upon the right combination at the right time. Ideas will resurface in two years, or maybe five, 10 or 20. At some point, a preliminary study will be needed so the community has a real sense of what’s required.
But for now, progress will remain evolutionary rather than revolutionary. The desire of many to draw the sides together — to stroll easily among restaurants, parking and concert venues — simply won’t fade away.