Unfortunately, we must raise taxes and spend $180 million to replace five worn-out, 60- to 70-year-old schools, plus spend an additional $70 million to upgrade six more schools, consolidate two others, and accelerate overdue maintenance elsewhere.
We got here through decades of underinvestment. Rapid City Area School’s current $22 million per year capital outlay budget falls further behind the growing needs every day.
If you must blame someone, place fault on past leaders who quietly passed along these growing needs fearing local residents would organize to defeat any bond issue, as surely they will attempt this time.
Past politics put regular school upgrades out of reach in Rapid City, making today’s serious consequences inevitable. We’re stuck not only with a normal backlog of needs but conditions turning dire.
It would be easy for critics to attack one piece of the overall $250 million spending plan, but it’s the weight of total failings that tips the scale. Schools slated for closure are too small, too old, too hot, too cold, too crowded, too dilapidated, too unsafe, too inefficient, too costly to fix, and too unfair for students stuck inside them.
The requested $250 million won’t make Rapid City Area Schools the envy of anyone. It simply raises the district to an acceptable state. More elementary schools will likely be needed within a dozen years.
We’d like to think that what was good for older generations is good enough for today’s youth, but the Air Force doesn’t still fly prop planes, as it did when these five crumbling schools were built. Everybody walked home for lunch then, but today every parent works full time, so schools need cafeterias.
Schools that were secure when families strolled onto airport tarmacs fall way short when it takes two hours to transit preflight security. The jobs these aging schools prepared Rapid City children to fill have dwindled. Back then there were no computers, no internet, no 3D printers, no self-driving cars, no artificial intelligence, no smart-phone apps, and no gig economy.
These antiquated schools no longer serve for the same reasons that few 1949 to 1958 cars remain on the road: Parts are scarce, mileage stinks, they’re uncomfortable, unreliable, unsafe and falling apart.
Inside these older schools, floors are heaving, walls cracking, narrow hallways have become heaped with food storage and working students, closets serve as offices, pipes are rusting inside concrete, electricity runs behind asbestos, and doors stick.
You have free articles remaining.
Spending more money to nurse along these poorly organized and cramped facilities would be a waste. Populations have shifted since these schools were built, so some are in the wrong place.
Yes, $250 million is a lot, but you get there fast when three elementary schools cost $30 million apiece and two middle schools cost $45 million apiece. What does $30 million buy? Masonry walls rather than fragile drywall, geothermal heating for lower fuel costs, efficient and expandable buildings that last — hopefully for more than 60 to 70 years.
Yes, $250 million is a lot, and it is possible for individuals to say they can’t afford it. But it is not honestly possible to say the need doesn’t exist. And once you admit that, the realization hits that the needs and expenses will only grow.
Could adjustments to the overall spending plan be made to accommodate political reality? Sure. But where does that get us? Even if voters approve the full package, new schools will not appear for three to six years, coinciding with a time when more military families will arrive because of Ellsworth’s expansion.
It’s a lot of money. For homeowners, it’s another $200 in annual taxes — more or less — that we’d rather not spend, especially if we don’t have children in school.
But this isn’t just about children. It’s about being able to recruit doctors to the city, because they currently drive past our schools and keep on going.
It’s about employers going elsewhere because doctors won’t come here. It’s about lower wages because the employers didn’t come. It’s about less money available from taxes to fix breaking streets and sewers.
It’s about protecting housing values so retirees will be able to cash in on lifetime nest-eggs. And, yes, it’s about the children, so they will have opportunities to live comfortably here, so we can enjoy our grandchildren rather than visit them periodically.
It’s about taking pride in a community that cares about its future and its people. It’s about optimism for a growing and vibrant community.
Considered that way, it’s absolutely worth it and necessary.