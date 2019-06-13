Mosquitoes typically aren’t a big Black Hills problem, but this isn’t a typical year.
Rain began falling even before the snow had disappeared, and every water-filled pothole, lowland hollow, dog dish and wheelbarrow needs only a few warm days to deliver up hordes of flying bloodsuckers and disease vectors.
Kansas and Nebraska told residents this week to begin the summer drill of removing mosquito breeding grounds, wearing light clothing, using repellants and going inside after dusk. It’s probably good advice for everyone in this heavily soaked and flooded nation.
Rapid City announced last week it has begun placing mosquito larvaecide in areas of standing water and will monitor for emerging mosquitoes. Fogging will begin if mosquito populations rise. This year it seems more a question of when rather than if.
Fogging for mosquitoes also kills bees and other beneficial insects, so it isn’t a harmless solution. On balance, it’s better than everyone retreating at dusk to indoor air conditioning, coating ourselves in polluting insecticides and worrying about dangerous infectious exposure.
Mosquitoes can spread a variety of diseases, including Zika, chikungunya, dengue, La Crosse encephalitis and St. Louis encephalitis, but West Nile is the most common, especially here.
Wyoming on Monday reported its first human case of West Nile virus for the year, a serious neuro-invasive infection near Gillette, a mere 140 miles west of Rapid City. In a normal year, West Nile shows up in the heat of late July into August. Wyoming officials were quick to note that one early case doesn't necessarily mean more total cases, but neither does it augur well.
Unfortunately, Pennington County is a West Nile hot zone.
South Dakota recorded 38 West Nile deaths between 2003 and 2016. The rate of annualized deaths per 100,000 population places South Dakota atop the nation. Pennington County, meanwhile — resulting from the right combination of higher population and environmental conditions — tops a state list in total West Nile cases. Residents of rural Potter County along the Missouri River endure the highest adjusted risk of West Nile infection.
Ground zero for West Nile results from a combination of warming pools drawing together diseased birds and disease-carrying Culex tarsalis mosquitoes.
The elderly, of which South Dakota has plenty, have the greatest risk of serious West Nile disease.
Rapid City will issue press releases and post notices on its website prior to generalized mosquito fogging. None have been scheduled yet.
We can all help reduce the risk of mosquito infestations, thereby reducing annoyance and our risk of crippling disease. Tonight, drain areas of standing water outside, including old tires. Regularly change water in birdbaths and garden fountains. You know the drill.
We all hate mosquitoes. Let’s all do our part.