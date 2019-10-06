State government last week compounded its sale error at the former STAR Academy near Custer with an unforgivable and probably unnecessary lack of empathy. On Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem compassionately reversed course.
This was the path: Take an institution that has been an important part of the local community for more than a century. Legislate its latest purpose — the STAR Academy — out of existence in the name of juvenile justice reform. Close the institution and determine to sell the property over locals’ objections.
In government, these things are sometimes unfortunate but necessary. You’d think everybody involved would understand the need for careful handling and diplomacy. That’s where the state initially fell down.
It didn’t bother to fully investigate the principal investors for the lone bidder who stepped forward during two auctions held months apart. That led the state to repossess the property when the buyer failed to make a required payment. Then the state moved to immediately evict everyone who leased property from the failed buyer.
Renters learned last week they must be out by the end of October. Aaron Brownson was one of 11 house renters — there were also several commercial tenants — who received the eviction letters last week from the state Department of Corrections. Brownson had lived on the former STAR Academy campus for 14 years — through the period of closure, through the sale by the state and through the brief period of new ownership. Now that the state owned the property again, he was told he had to go and right now.
The state blamed unnamed liability issues for forcing the evictions but offered little further explanation.
“They just said, ‘You’re out.’ It doesn’t make sense to me,” Brownson said.
It didn’t to us, either.
A spokeswoman for Gov. Kristi Noem said earlier in the week that “the impact on tenants is real but each of them were in month-to-month leases and there are liability issues for the state and its taxpayers when the property reverted back to the state in early September.”
Which was interesting. If they were in month-to-month leases, the state could use its own lease arrangements going forward. Why couldn’t the state reinstate the lease agreement used with Brownson over the many years prior to the sale?
Last time, it took awhile for the state to locate a buyer, and it wasn’t because it was being picky. It certainly could take longer to find a qualified buyer this time. The state’s decision smacked of blatant disregard for citizens caught up in a mess the state helped create.
On Thursday, Noem reversed course and extended the leases beyond Oct. 31 for families living on the grounds.
“After hearing from impacted families, Noem yesterday (Thursday) agreed to extend the residential leases for families at STAR Academy until March 1, 2020. She understands it can be difficult to find housing in the Custer area on short notice and is willing to take on some of the liability risks in order to help those families,” said Noem’s press secretary, Kristin Wileman.
It was the correct and compassionate decision to make.