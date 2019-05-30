Only the silent beckoning of fish breaks from Deerfield Lake on a typical morning.
It’s easy to understand why an angler skimming its rippling waters would want to throttle up to reach a favorite spot 20 minutes sooner. If only that extra speed didn’t spoil the solitude for others.
The future of a longstanding no-wake restriction at Deerfield Lake will be considered by the Game, Fish & Parks Commission in Pierre next week. In April, an angler petitioned the commission to replace the no-wake restriction and 5 mph speed limit with a 25 mph speed limit. The public meeting begins at 2 p.m. Central time June 6 at the Ramkota Hotel. Written public comments on the proposal may be submitted through June 3 at https://gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions/.
Public input will be a key factor in the commission’s decision.
Silence often gets overlooked when it speaks for itself. Poets occasionally can supply a voice.
“The silence sings,” writes Henry David Thoreau. “It is musical. I remember a night when it was audible. I heard the unspeakable.”
We hope other lovers of solitude will add their voices to the public record.
Deerfield Lake was created during the 1940s when the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation constructed a dam on Castle Creek, 16 miles northwest of Hill City in the rural west-central portion of the Black Hills National Forest.
Deerfield’s no-wake restriction — which by definition includes a speed limit of 5 mph — is at least 55 years old, according to the U.S. Forest Service, which manages the land around the lake pursuant to a memorandum of understanding with the Bureau of Reclamation.
At 414 acres of water surface area, Deerfield is the second-largest lake in the central Black Hills, behind Pactola Reservoir’s 860 acres and ahead of Sheridan Lake’s 375 acres. Parts of Pactola and Sheridan are designated as no-wake or swimming zones, but fast boats usually make those waters too choppy for fishermen by 11 a.m. on summer weekends.
Those who support faster speeds on Deerfield say a 25 mph limit would improve fishing opportunities while keeping away noisome water skiers and jet skiers. Opponents say a 25 mph limit would ruin Deerfield’s soulfulness.
Some but not all people embrace silence in nature. For them, a restorative balm exists in hearing only those sounds which rang familiar during the first million or so years of human development.
The Black Hills is home to all manner of motorized fun — ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, speedboats, jet skis and racing cars, but there must be one lakeside place reserved for escape. Deerfield’s placid waters and serene forest make it an unblemished gem. Yes, it’s a manmade structure, but it remains a place where a person in a kayak or a shore fisherman can watch and hear dipping osprey pluck small trout from still waters. It feels in that moment like nobody else in the world exists.
Spending time in silence reduces blood pressure, boosts the immune system and slows arterial plaque formation. The psychological benefits include enhanced creativity, greater self-awareness and increased spirituality. Silence amid nature allows some to heed the whispers of a soft-speaking inner wisdom.
“The soul always knows what to do to heal itself,” says author Caroline Myss. “The challenge is to silence the mind.”
People sometimes travel to the Boundary Waters of Minnesota or deep into the Alaskan wilderness for such communion. We have it available just 20 minutes outside of Hill City. It’s one of the best places in the Black Hills where you can still become lost in the best way possible. It would be a mistake to damage that.
We’re not saying don’t fish there. Just keep it the way it is so those who need solitude can recharge. For anxious anglers, an extra 20 minutes of traveling across the placid lake does not seem such a hefty burden.
“All profound things and emotion of things,” wrote Herman Melville, “are proceeded and attended by silence.”
Let’s keep Deerfield Lake our cherished profound thing.