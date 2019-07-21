Defeat instructs those who take away the important lessons.
Money and years of effort spent on the failed President’s Plaza project at Fifth and St. Joseph streets have earned Rapid City a master’s degree in the pitfalls of private-public partnerships.
Let’s hope officials starting fresh on turning a parking lot into a cornerstone of downtown redevelopment put that expensive education to good use.
The slow-motion President’s Plaza debacle lasted nearly as long as it took to carve Mount Rushmore. It revealed private-public partnerships are tricky things best left to experts. We’ve since grown smart enough to know we don’t own that expertise. We need to hire it. Foresight and realistic expectations must be present at the onset of the new project or setbacks and delays will nag it to death again.
Elevate Rapid City last week issued a request for proposals to turn the city lot into a mixed-use structure, complete with office and retail space plus parking. Final proposals are due Aug.16.
It seems like déjà vu all over again, and fatigue stands as a major impediment. Will residents support the effort one more time? Will potential investors consider it like a job opening never filled? (Something must be wrong with that employer.)
But this isn’t déjà vu. This time, Rapid City and Elevate seek to employ nuanced processes successful in larger cities: Contract outside expertise, limit political interference but respect public oversight, remain flexible but keep the main objectives foremost, and seek something manageable in the local market.
The 2006 effort hinged largely on federal tax credits, and the difficulty of securing them went unappreciated. Resulting delays seeded frustration among various factions, bred doubts and political insecurity.
The vision that city leaders set forth in the 2006 RFP was grand: a 15-story structure with a hotel, a conference center, a restaurant, office space and condominiums accompanied by a 500-stall parking garage. A new multi-use project would have enhanced the re-energizing downtown. The enthusiasm of city leaders was such they agreed to spend $2.8 million in Vision Funds and grant millions more in tax-increment financing.
If successful, the development would have sparked amenities typically found in places like Denver or Minneapolis, an ambience usually found only among large quantities of concrete.
Perhaps the vision was a bridge too far. The project coasted out of the gate, morphed, then disappeared, returned with a new name and smaller scale, and then died again.
In 2014, allegations arose that former Mayor Sam Kooiker interfered with the financial process, chilling investor interest and dooming the crippled project. Ultimately, the effort wasn’t so much killed as abandoned. Clearly by 2016, it was time to tear up a script covered with erasures and penciled revisions.
The project’s failure didn’t prove that inherent defects doom the public-private model, which has been used to good effect around the country. This was one project led by less-experienced people just as the economy tanked and mounting delays soured cohesion.
Thirteen years is sufficient time to develop acrimony, point fingers and choose to act in desperation — Let’s do something, anything. Some have sought to sell the property and let the market work. If that ultimately occurs, something nice will rise, but Rapid City will regret losing something potentially far better — if only.
When first initiated in 2006, the project would have greatly benefited the downtown. Back then, anything new would have benefited the downtown. Today, other good things are happening, and a highly strategic project could trigger or sustain the next stage of redevelopment.
Let’s put our hard-earned smarts to use. Let’s do it right. It’s worth giving this another try.