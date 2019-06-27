Troubling stories of longtime abuse at Aurora Plains Academy in Plankinton correctly led Gov. Kristi Noem to order a series of wide-ranging reforms.
The director of the privately run, government-funded intensive residential treatment facility for youth contends the true picture differs significantly from the abusive culture depicted by South Dakota News Watch. That disturbing portrait emerged from accounts told by a dozen former staff, residents and families — all offering similar tales. The ring of truth resulting from the weight of testimony provides adequate credence and demands action.
Things may have improved in recent years, as the director and Gov. Noem contend, but only evidence will provide necessary reassurance. We expect an eventual public accounting of the problems found and actions taken.
This is far from the worst case of institutional disarray ever uncovered. Many of those interviewed told of how most staff kept residents foremost, but it would be reckless to ignore repeated warnings that the academy’s culture has been infected by needless aggression, even bullying, encouraged by supervisors who look the other way.
Most telling: The News Watch report showed that 400 child abuse or neglect complaints were filed against Aurora Plains over the past 10 years, but that the state investigated only 39 of them and issued four corrective-action reports. That track record does not evoke confidence in state regulators.
The vulnerability of residents, the medical secrecy that surrounds them — the ease with which their complaints can be swept away as youthful embellishment — make a public accounting necessary.
Noem ordered the Department of Social Services, which has regulatory authority over youth treatment facilities, to review and reform licensing and inspection processes, improve child safety, increase transparency surrounding complaints and push state agencies to do more unannounced inspections. Only one annual, pre-announced inspection of each facility is done by the state now.
Noem’s list constitutes a good start, but the tales told by former staff suggest the root cause of ongoing problems may be fundamentally related to pay and staffing.
Former staff reported unexceptional pay, frequent turnover, positions often going unfilled, mandatory double shifts, and staff working for weeks straight without days off. Conditions like these typically render it impossible to keep good staff, especially in a rural community where everyone talks.
Difficulty in filling open jobs leads inevitably to desperation and a culture of looking the other way. Not everybody is a good fit for working with an inherently difficult population. We all know that some people would prefer to dominate rather than control an emotional outburst. That’s not therapeutic. It’s corrosive to vulnerable souls.
The picture of Aurora Plains that emerges is not one of evil by intent but one of desperation that allows evil to gain footholds. When a facility is chronically understaffed and has frequent turnover, corners get cut, training suffers, the ability of longtime staff to guide newcomers decreases. Abuse becomes an unavoidable byproduct.
Unless these underlying problems are also addressed by investigators, regulatory reforms will have limited success.
In any event, we expect to see proof that the worst offenders have been removed, that corrections have been provided to those with the potential for improvement, and that adequate assistance has been granted to get things back on track.
Once on track, additional oversight and fundamental changes should keep things going.
Young teenagers do not deserve, cannot handle, and will suffer more lasting damage from abusive treatment. They deserve better.