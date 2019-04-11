The Journal isn’t ready to weigh in on a recommendation to spend $250 million for new and renovated public schools. We have many questions to ask — once we overcome the initial sticker shock.
Aging Rapid City Public Schools buildings have obvious shortcomings. Maybe the district desperately needs a full quarter billion dollars bond issue to address them, but it’s a lot. Property taxes on a $200,000 Rapid City family home would increase by $474 a year under the proposal, and that’s real money for working stiffs. No amount of salesmanship will sell this plan. Just the facts ma’am. And plenty of them.
Yes, the city has grown, but how much has the student body grown?
Is this a capacity issue? A decaying structures issue? Or more about the changing ways schools are used? To say it’s all three isn’t enough.
What does it mean when district Superintendent Lori Simon says doing nothing is not an option? Because there’s plenty of room between doing nothing and spending $250 million.
For many people — especially the voting elderly — the increase would be a burden. Renters, meanwhile, could expect to pay more, too.
We understand this funding plan says something about the city’s values. It’s about our children, and not just them but the future of Rapid City. If we want better paying jobs, we’ll need to attract well-paid workers who reinvest. Better schools are essential to attracting those workers. Sioux Falls has no trouble passing school bond issues, but it wasn’t always that way. Rapid City still awaits proof of benefit. It’s a harder sell here.
Exactly what would we get for $250 million? What would three $30 million elementary schools look like? What would two $45 million middle schools look like?
Rapid City has two of the best high school orchestras in the country, and one of them practices in a hallway, but would a $22 million fine arts wing at Stevens High School resemble Carnegie Hall?
And what does $30 million for deferred district maintenance mean? Are the roofs caving? The foundations crumbling? Does $30 million not go as far as it once did?
There’s been a brief mention about second and third phases of school reconstruction. What exactly are those?
The district’s schools currently equate to an overused 1957 Dodge, but are we being asked to replace them with a Lexus? Rapid City is a town of four-year-old pickups and SUVs.
Every homeowner knows it’s sometimes necessary to spend money they don’t have to avoid higher costs later. The district must make clear: What amount would be foolish not to spend now? What is the minimum necessary to meet the needs for the next five years? For the next 10?
Can the district easily defend the full $250 million, because it will require much explaining to get a supermajority, and the district has only weeks to show proof.
In June, the schools committee will present its final recommendation to the board, and it will set a price. Voters will then vote up or down on the bond, and there will be no haggling then.
So if doing nothing is not an option, is spending $250 million the only option?
We’re not ready to say yes or no. Nobody who wasn’t part of the district’s planning committee could possibly offer an informed opinion.
Two months remain to ascertain the district’s true needs, debate the issue, and coalesce on an acceptable plan.
Our goal at the newspaper will be to provide answers before the plan reaches the school board. It will be the duty of the public to get engaged. There’s a lot at stake and not much time.