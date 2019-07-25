For the majority culture, old federal laws oppressing Native Americans have faded to near invisibility.
Vestiges of a time before women could vote, before people of color counted as legal equals, these laws harken to an era most would prefer to think didn’t happen. One permits Native children to be forcibly taken from parents and placed in boarding schools. Another permits the forced labor of Native Americans as a condition of benefits.
They’re no longer enforced, many would say. They could never be enforced today. Let them fade like yesterday’s road signs. Let’s pretend they don’t exist.
It’s less simple for those living the legacy of that oppression, who know full well these laws remain on the books, and who know that some people still regard their intent as legitimate.
For South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds, the repeal of antiquated racist laws has become a personal quest. Rounds says the personal relationships he made working with tribal leaders helped him better understand the challenges facing tribal communities and the emotional toll from centuries of hostility toward Native Americans.
The past bleeds into today and informs our tomorrows. We can’t change what happened. We can, however, try to make amends. We can reconcile with each other. We can erase the living symbols of oppression.
Remorse is one thing, but only the removal of lingering stains demonstrates sincerity.
Since 2016, Rounds has introduced the Repealing Existing Substandard Provisions Encouraging Conciliation with Tribes (RESPECT) Act.
The RESPECT Act seeks to strike language from about a dozen places in federal laws that date to at least 1875.
Last year the bill made it through the full Senate but failed to negotiate the House of Representatives before the session ended. This year, with bipartisan and bicameral support, Rounds believes it could wind up awaiting the signature of President Donald Trump.
This year, Rounds has been joined by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona), Sen. James Lankford (R-Oklahoma), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-South Dakota), Rep. Tom Cole (R-Oklahoma) and Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Arizona).
The RESPECT act won’t undo the wrongs of the past, but it will demonstrate a necessary measure of respect for a culture and people treated badly.
In the historic clash, one side saw millions fall to disease and modern weapons, suffered treaty betrayals, lost the majority of a continent and saw their ancient cultures attacked. The victors then condemned them for not adopting quickly to modern lifestyles.
Gen. Phil Sheridan denied he ever uttered that the “Only good Indian is a dead one,” but it expressed a common sentiment. Later, Capt. Richard H. Pratt declared it was necessary to “Kill the Indian, and save the man” as he advocated for boarding schools to tame the “savages” and systematically strip away tribal culture.
Native Americans were not viewed as people but impediments. Pioneers dehumanized them to get them out of the way of gold discoveries or western expansion. Antiquated racist laws were expedient if inhumane means of dealing with the messy aftermath.
Removing the laws won’t remove the historical stain, but what does it say when lawmakers repeatedly cannot be bothered to repeal these laws? In life, we demonstrate our true values by how we invest our time and effort. A lack of time or effort speaks volumes about the lack of import.
Since 2016, Rounds has put in both the time and effort to advance the RESPECT Act. While the past can’t be rewritten, he said recently, “This is one way to show understanding and progress.”