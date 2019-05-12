Treaty disputes, historical aggression, poverty and cultural differences impede every inch of headway toward racial reconciliation in South Dakota. The ongoing fight over Keystone XL pipeline construction further complicates progress.
In recent weeks, state and tribal governments have entrenched themselves in ways that erode even the modest gains made since Gov. George Mickelson declared a Year of Reconciliation 30 years ago, since Gov. Mike Rounds declared a Year of Unity 10 years ago.
It’s time to hit pause. Is there a better path forward?
Racial disputes in South Dakota naturally tend toward confrontation. They did so in 1890 in the frozen valley of Wounded Knee and again in 1973 after the American Indian Movement took over Wounded Knee for 71 days. The damage spreads quickly, but it takes so much time and cautious effort to reverse.
Today, two proud cultures gird themselves to win a fair share of respect and demonstrate strength. It’s potentially explosive.
Gov. Kristi Noem must show real leadership to prevent further damage. It must start with a public and respectful acknowledgment of the legitimate interests that Native Americans have in the Keystone XL pipeline debate.
Respect does not mean surrender. Parties can respectfully disagree. Respect means listening and accommodating.
Last week, the Oglala Sioux Tribal Council informed Noem she is unwelcome on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation unless she rescinds legislation establishing civil penalties for "riot boosting."
Obvious to almost everyone is that Noem will not back down. South Dakota has a legitimate interest in protecting state and county budgets from the high costs of pipeline protests.
The tribal gesture was an act of anger, of defiance. It was a stand made by those who feel they have no alternative, who feel wronged.
The legal issues underlying Noem’s legislation matter greatly, but it’s a perception of dismissiveness that enrages tribal leaders. Noem’s defensive posture since gaining legislative approval only deepens tribal umbrage.
Tribes were informed they lacked standing in the legislative discussions because the proposed route for TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline does not cross reservation boundaries. Tribal members and interests will be prominent among any pipeline protests. Everyone knows that. They’re a major part of this. Consider what happened in North Dakota.
It seems more likely the tribes were excluded because no legislation easing the way for Keystone XL would be acceptable to them. It may be true.
Exclusion, however, has left the tribes believing they were intentionally dismissed and circumvented.
Noem later doubled down with additional defensiveness: "Tribal leadership had the opportunity to influence the legislation once it was introduced, just like every other South Dakotan."
Technically true, but the emergency rules used to speed legislative approval meant no South Dakota citizen had much of a say. It’s one thing to weigh in as legislation is formulated. It’s another to be an early reviewer. And it’s another altogether to be allowed to voice objections as a surprise package barrels across the finish line.
Noem recently called the tribe’s threat of banishment "unfortunate" and "quite a surprise." In effect, she told tribes they were overreacting. Try that some time during a spousal argument. The results won’t be pretty.
It’s a bad look for South Dakota.
There are two paths forward. One path will lead to escalating words and increasing anger. Hotheads will react, and there will be repercussions. Fear and distrust will fester for another generation.
Or, Noem can publicly acknowledge that respect was overlooked.
The tribes, meanwhile, must be willing to consider the position of state and county governments. Resentment that has accumulated over 130 years cannot be undone at once and especially not during an emotionally charged dispute.
We must pick our ways carefully during these difficult times. Divorce will not end well for anyone. We’re stronger together.
Now is the time for both sides to swallow pride, set aside matters of right and wrong and of who started what. We must reach across the table, acknowledge the other, and listen.