Before Facebook, South Dakota families shared stories of World War II over Jell-O salads. A former Canton High School basketball star who watched Japanese Zeros fly past the USS Yorktown at Midway later bobbed for hours at Guadalcanal. A Springfield farmer, a great uncle killed by a sniper, will rest forever in sandy French soil.
Personalized instances of sacrifice and courage resonated from every global corner, from Pearl Harbor, which brought a reluctant United States into the fight, to Nagasaki, where a mushroom cloud forced the Japanese surrender. Cousins, friends and fathers served and died at Kasserine Pass in Tunisia, during the Atlantic crossing, on the black volcanic sands of Iwo Jima or high over Ploesti.
War was global, but storytellers always reserved a special reverence for D-Day. It was the pivot, the end of the beginning, and not just for WWII. On June 6, 1944 — 75 years ago today — the United States led the largest seaborne invasion in military history against the Normandy seawall, committing itself to a bloody final drive.
The sleeping giant that Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto feared had been awakened at Pearl Harbor would from here on out shoulder chief responsibility for global leadership. The old confederations of quarrelsome kingdoms lay in ruins. The United States, with its military might intact and industrial strength restored from the depression, would drive forward into a confusing world dividing rapidly between east and west.
South Dakota boys would soon watch Chinese troops wither under continuous fire from quad-50 machine guns at White Horse Mountain in freezing Korea, and West River Marines would take shelter at Khe Sanh in steaming Vietnam. Their sacrifices would add to the white stones already covering hillsides. The hardened men who returned often left bits of themselves behind.
We owe them a debt.
The soldiers, sailors, airmen and others who sacrificed for duty, honor, or simply for the GI beside them, seldom concerned themselves with geopolitics. Their world was wet feet, flying steel, and interminable boredom punctuated by terror. They fought for a normalcy envisioned back home, for food that didn’t fall stale from tin. The men and women who served dreamed of Louise or Mary or Dave back home, hopefully still waiting.
We owe them a huge debt.
War news on the front page of the June 6, 1944, Rapid City Journal would have captivated readers, but the infantrymen resting on beachheads after battle would have grabbed at the scraps from home. A Lucille Ball musical, “7 Days Leave,” was playing at the old State Theater at 628 West Main. The Chicago Cubs were on a six-game winning streak.
In the days leading up to D-Day, the Journal reported that the war department had notified the Newell parents of Liberator pilot Capt. Edward Brodsky that their son had gone missing over France on May 11. He would resurface in late June as a German POW. Not as lucky was 27-year-old pilot Capt. Lon F. Brown of Belle Fourche, declared dead over New Guinea in February. He left behind a wife and child. The June 6 Journal notified his friends of a memorial requiem Mass.
War news in the Rapid City Journal in the weeks leading up to D-Day had centered on Italy, where Americans had broken through the Hitler Line outside of Rome. A bombing raid involving 5,000 Allied planes had targeted Vienna, Paris and Berlin. All of these efforts contributed to victory.
The June 1 newspaper quoted Secretary of War Henry Stimson saying 3,657,000 Army troops had been deployed overseas, and “The period of decisive action is at hand.”
Even in that context, D-Day was big.
The Journal’s June 6 War Extra edition ran the banner headline “FRANCE INVADED.” The deck beneath said “Airborne troops smash through Atlantic Wall.” Officials spoke broadly of an armada numbering 4,000 ships and 11,000 airplanes. Maps pointed out the location of Normandy. The final edition of the evening paper reported allied losses were light as beachheads in Normandy expanded. It wasn’t entirely true. D-Day would close with about 9,000 Allied soldiers either dead or wounded.
"They fight not for the lust of conquest,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt. “They fight to end conquest. They fight to liberate."
Today, 75 years later, the efforts of the United States have mostly held a lid on the global pot forever threatening to boil over. Here, the people still rule. Soldiers still die for a cause larger than themselves. And our debt to those who served and sacrificed has only grown.
They were our uncles and fathers, sons and daughters. Their nation called upon them and they went, many knowing they would never return. As the bullets flew, few wanted to be there. We should be glad they stayed.
We need to keep telling their stories. We owe them that. If you know one, thank them. If they’re gone, retell their story. Today would be a good time to start.