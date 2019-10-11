For a red state Republican loyalist, Sen. Mike Rounds’ measured criticism of President Donald Trump has expanded.
Ukraine isn’t the issue. The senator made clear in our office last week he blames Democrats for the impeachment uproar and says nothing factually establishes a quid pro quo involving missiles for campaign dirt. It isn’t because of Trump’s endless bellicose tweets, although Rounds would prefer those ended.
It’s because of the undeniable damage to agriculture — some would argue unnecessary damage — caused by Trump’s ongoing trade war with China. Total American agricultural exports to China were $24 billion in 2014 and fell to $9.1 billion last year, according to the American Farm Bureau. Between 2018 and 2019, U.S. exports of soybeans to China declined nearly 60 percent. Federal payments to farmers, meanwhile, haven’t replaced lost income.
The Chinese economy has suffered about equally, experts say.
Rounds did laud domestic economic gains occurring under Trump, crediting Republican tax cuts for providing the fuel, and he praised the expanding conservative judiciary enabled by a Republican White House and Senate partnership. On most social issues, on defense, Rounds backs Trump unequivocally.
But trade’s a big deal for South Dakota, and frustration over the lasting damage to agriculture shows. Rounds believes America — especially ag — would be better off had Trump not scuttled U.S. participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership in the opening days of his presidency.
The TPP is the trade pact negotiated among the U.S. and 11 other countries to rein in China’s predatory trade practices — disproportionate tariffs, theft of intellectual property and cyber espionage.
Trump, saying China could later enter the pact through a back door, slammed the door shut for U.S. negotiators. Suspicious of multi-party agreements, Trump also directed parleys with individual countries, arguing they would yield better terms.
In effect, China needed no divide and conquer strategy to better its position. Trump volunteered it.
Trump has since attempted to reopen a door into the TPP, but when confusion erupted over his announcement, he clarified that the other member countries would first have to offer concessions. Understandably, they weren’t interested.
Now, we’re in a fix, years have passed, and the individual trade deals Trump promised have fallen short. The trade agreement recently secured with Japan gives the U.S. only some of what it would have had by adopting the TPP. Essentially, farmers missed out on nearly three years of better access to Japan, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Chile and others in exchange for less.
Diplomacy is the art of the possible. On the international stage, Trump’s tendency to go all in as a brawler appears to be the art of the lost cause. It’s one thing to bend political opponents to your will when a core constituency implicitly supports you. It’s another when opponents have separate constituents.
The road ahead appears fraught with peril. As Rounds notes, the Chinese are well attuned to America’s political battles.
If Trump looks like he’s going to lose next year, they’ll delay a deal, hoping for better treatment from his Democratic replacement.
If Trump looks like he’s going to win, China will settle for a less advantageous deal now rather than wait until after the November election, when Trump’s position would strengthen.
And if nobody has a clue about what’s going to happen next year, as appears currently? Expect more of what we’ve already seen. The coming year looks to be one of additional tariffs announcements followed by more tariffs suspensions, the same posturing that has gained nothing.
One fear among trade experts is that Trump, needing an agreement to secure reelection, will strike a deal with China that returns both countries to the status quo. The U.S. will again sell soybeans to China, as it did in the past, and China will yield on a few marginal trade requests.
Trump will be able to claim victory, but all of the sacrifice by farmers will have been for naught.
Which leaves Rounds with few options but to stay the course — lamenting what could have been if tax cuts hadn’t been blunted by an unproductive trade war, dismayed by the president’s distracting tweets and political missteps, pleased by gains toward a more conservative judiciary, and hoping for a fairy tale ending in which U.S. trade emerges victorious.
In politics, as in farm country, hope springs eternal.