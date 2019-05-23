Couples once staked out the Rushmore Mall food court to pounce upon the first opening table. Harried teens behind the Orange Julius counter never looked up for fear of being beckoned by another waving dollar. And wives shopping for a new purse could peruse 17 mall stores before returning to the first one to make their purchase.
If a giant sporting goods store held nothing of appeal, one of the book stores did, and if not them, Sears offered Craftsman tools and Maytag dishwashers. Kiosks tempted those who tarried.
The mall was not only a place to shop. Friends met up there, bumped into old acquaintances and painlessly killed hours of dreary winter afternoons. It was the new town center but with climate controls.
And then a decade ago the gold rush moved to more promising mountains, just as it had from downtown Rapid City a generation earlier. Target and Scheels vacated first. Sam’s Club joined them at Rushmore Crossing shortly thereafter, making it the city’s preferred retail destination.
Change wasn’t novel to Rapid City’s mall. The era of Amazon and online shopping had arrived, and then accelerated as retail moved to smart phones and high-speed internet. The Great Recession of 2007 made for a triple whammy.
Like a fission reaction losing critical mass, Rushmore Mall cooled quickly, its downfall hastened by a lack of credit for reinvestment. Mall managers did all they could to stem the overwhelming tide. Financial cracks were publicly apparent by 2012, and mall owners refinanced their debt in 2014.
In January 2018, Sears announced the impending closure of its Rapid City store. Toys R Us followed weeks later. The closure of Herberger’s was announced in April. The restaurant chain Fuddruckers soon followed.
Mall ownership defaulted on $100 million in loans last May, so in July, Wells Fargo Bank asked a judge to foreclose. Carmen Spinoso, a Syracuse, N.Y.-based real estate investor, took over as court-appointed receiver before the month ended. Charlotte Russe and Pay Less Shoe Source soon announced their departures.
As Thanksgiving approached, Black Friday seemed more in line with the Black Death, but things inside were changing. Empty spaces vacated by national chains began to fill with local boutiques and service centers, following the path taken earlier by downtown storefronts.
April brought the opening of Traders Market, a locally owned and operated weekend market for artisans and entrepreneurs. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit replaced Fuddruckers.
The South Dakota Museum of the Medal of Honor plans to open Aug. 1 in the space formerly occupied by Charlotte Russe. Other spaces have been claimed by Barb and Naomie’s Gifts, the Native American youth outreach and cultural center I. AM. Legacy, and Tailored Faith Co.
Giddy-Up and Go Boutique of Chadron, Neb., and Attic Addict, a high-end consignment and new merchandise shop, will soon move to Rushmore Mall. Mount Rushmore Motorsports, formerly Power Brokers of the Black Hills, specializing in consignment sales of ATVs, motorcycles, watercraft and snowmobiles, will move to the former Toys R Us.
Rushmore Mall is becoming more grassroots and more intimate with the local community. It no longer looks like every other mall in America.
If these pioneering entrepreneurs can draw the curiosity of Rapid City shoppers and prove their value, interest and excitement will build.
Like the ancient Romans and Egyptians, people still feel a need to head off toward the market during off hours to touch the wares and reconnect. After nearly dying, the 41-year-old Rushmore Mall could build on this and experience a renaissance. You should check it out.