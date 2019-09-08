A future lawyer attending a University of South Dakota study group bungled his slogan: “People don’t fail to plan,” he opined, “they plan to fail.”
The mirthful malapropism mixed up fail and plan. People don’t plan to fail. They fail to plan.
Unfortunately, the student coinage sums up South Dakota’s current approach to higher education. We’re planning to fail. And with failure, we’ll sacrifice a future of better-paying jobs, better cities and rising opportunities.
South Dakota increasingly charges its good students more money to attend state colleges. Burdened with ever-increasing student debt loads, they graduate to encounter a state economy that can’t pay them well or use them well, with predictable results. Graduates flee South Dakota at rising rates, and those who remain delay home purchases or families because of heavy student debt.
This isn’t what European settlers had hoped from South Dakota, and it isn’t what all South Dakota parents want for their children today. It won’t be easy to reverse this trend, but if we don’t make plans to change, South Dakota won’t prosper. Increasingly, the ability to land better incomes, those that fill state coffers, will depend on college and technical degrees.
More dismal news and reports greeted state students returning to South Dakota campuses this fall:
• The net cost of attending a South Dakota public university is the eighth-highest in the nation. Due to the lack of a needs-based scholarships and other state-funded financial aid, South Dakota’s public university students pay an average of $4,000 more per year than students elsewhere.
• South Dakota has the third-least amount of state grant money available to its students and the fourth-least amount of grant aid available from university endowments.
• South Dakota college students routinely rank among the most indebted. Roughly 74 percent of South Dakota graduates carry college debt, with an average of more than $30,000 owed.
• As recently as 2007, South Dakota’s taxpayers covered about 55 percent of the cost of a public college education. By 2018, South Dakota public university students paid 56 percent of that cost. The parents of today’s college students likely paid just 30 percent.
• South Dakota ranks third-lowest in average annual pay at under $41,000 a year.
• The state also ranks at or near the lowest pay in the nation in several employment categories requiring college degrees, including architecture/engineering, education, life/physical/social sciences, arts/design/sports/media, computer and mathematical, legal fields, community and social services and business and financial operations.
• In every census since 1960, South Dakota has experienced a net loss of people in the top third of educational attainment. In 2017, the most recent year for which data is available, South Dakota had the second-highest rate of gross brain drain in the country.
It doesn’t require a college degree to see the hole we’ve dug and continue to dig. The longtime state strategy that lowest-in-the-nation tax rates will lure manufacturers here hasn’t produced results. It would be insanity to continue doing the same things and expect something different.
South Dakota must step up its game in so many ways — increased aid for low-income students, better alignment of the degrees offered with future employment needs, more support for entrepreneurs in high-paying industries, better coordination among higher-ed institutions. Some of these, only the Legislature can address.
It’s harder now to reverse course because of the hole we’ve dug. Incremental change in the current economic environment is the best we can hope to manage. But we need a better plan for success. Otherwise, we’re planning to fail.