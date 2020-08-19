OURS: Securing Governor's mansion makes sense

They say timing is everything, but it isn't the only thing.
One of the most frequent arguments against building a security fence around the Governor's Mansion in Pierre is that it is the wrong time to do it. After all, spending $400,000 on anything during a pandemic and economic downturn is a tough call.
That argument can be made anytime. There will never be a day when there is $400,000 in the state's budget that couldn't be spent somewhere else.
The only question that needs to be asked is whether additional security is wise. The answer is obvious.
Pierre is a very safe state capital. It is unlikely that any nefarious act would be incubated there. However, leaving the mansion an easy target puts the governor and her family at risk and increases the risk for those paid to secure the residence.
A security fence with some video surveillance will keep everyone safer.
Some argue that this is a vanity project for a governor who has worked hard to elevate her national profile with dozens of appearances on national media outlets. Gov. Kristi Noem has made herself a lightning rod for critics.
But is she really the only South Dakota governor to garner critical attention?
Louisiana has a protected Governor's mansion with a security force. Still, just last year a drug-addled man was able to breach security and make his way into the executive residence and damage some furniture before taking a nap on the couch. It doesn't take a great imagination to think of how that situation could have gone.
All but a few states provide a home for their governor. Most of those have security fences and other measures to protect the occupants. Kentucky is building a fence around theirs too. Whether those occupants are Democrats or Republicans, they need to be protected. Whether they spend time in Rapid City or New York City, policy decisions can inspire dangerous people to do dangerous things.
This isn't a great time to do it, but this project needs to be done. The state shouldn't wait for an incident to prove the need for better security.
