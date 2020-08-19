OURS: Securing Governor's mansion makes sense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They say timing is everything, but it isn't the only thing.

One of the most frequent arguments against building a security fence around the Governor's Mansion in Pierre is that it is the wrong time to do it. After all, spending $400,000 on anything during a pandemic and economic downturn is a tough call.

That argument can be made anytime. There will never be a day when there is $400,000 in the state's budget that couldn't be spent somewhere else.

The only question that needs to be asked is whether additional security is wise. The answer is obvious.

Pierre is a very safe state capital. It is unlikely that any nefarious act would be incubated there. However, leaving the mansion an easy target puts the governor and her family at risk and increases the risk for those paid to secure the residence.

A security fence with some video surveillance will keep everyone safer.

Some argue that this is a vanity project for a governor who has worked hard to elevate her national profile with dozens of appearances on national media outlets. Gov. Kristi Noem has made herself a lightning rod for critics.

But is she really the only South Dakota governor to garner critical attention?