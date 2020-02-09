OURS: Sen. Rounds challenges assumptions on impeachment

Sen. Mike Rounds is not a voice in the choir singing the praises of Sen. Mitt Romney after he became the first member of a President's own party to vote to convict him after an impeachment. Sen. Rounds took issue with the idea that Romney showed courage and the other Republicans in the Senate voted out of fear of President Donald Trump.
"It's not true (that Senators were scared of President Trump)," Sen. Rounds said Thursday in a meeting with the Rapid City Journal Editorial Board. "We received no communications with the White House with anyone asking us how we were going to vote. If they would have, it would have backfired on them. The same folks who are saying that are coming from the House of Representatives."
One day after the historic vote to acquit President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the Senator discussed the matter with the Journal's editorial board.
He said the Democrats in the House just didn't do a good enough job to make a case for impeachment.
"They ramrodded a deal through that was absolutely unfair," Rounds said. "They have talked for three years about wanting to impeach this President. They finally gave in to their far-left wing. I think (Speaker of the House Nancy) Pelosi understood this was the wrong thing to do but she just couldn't hold back the thundering herd on the far left."
Sen. Rounds said his objection to Romney's vote wasn't personal, but based on his belief that the House did not find any offenses that were worthy of removing the nation's leader.
"Look, when I was sent to the Senate in the first place it was because I told people I was going to use South Dakota common sense," Rounds said. "When it comes to impeachments, it is no different. The fact of the matter is, they wanted to charge the President with abuse of power. There have been 23 Presidents charged with abuse of power — including Washington and Lincoln. But in most cases there is enough sense out there that you are not going to try to accuse the President with abuse of power when it is not an enumerated item in the constitution."
Rounds said he did not believe the President's infamous call with the leader of Ukraine merited impeachment proceedings.
You have free articles remaining.
He said the impeachment happened because the Democrats in the House disagreed with the President Trump's policy so they said he abused his power.
"Then they suggested they had all the evidence in the world to support it when in fact, they had decided they were going to do it and they were looking for a reason to impeach him in the first place," Rounds said.
"The first thing you have to do is ask if this is an impeachable offense," Rounds said. "If it was true, would it rise to an impeachable offense? They failed in that regard. They did not show it was an impeachable offense as the constitution demands. On the second part, right or wrong — the President said his call was perfect — we don't have to go there on it because it didn't reach the level of an impeachable offense."
Rounds doesn't have a problem with Trump's approach in Ukraine because he believes the President had been beset by allegations of Russian collusion and defended himself against the Mueller Report and he was fervently trying to show these same people had tried to get him in 2016 and call his election tainted. When asked if that were true, why the Senate chose not to call witnesses to support those allegations, Rounds said there was a bigger issue than this investigation at the heart of the matter.
"The bigger issue is whether you change the balance of power between the branches of government," Rounds said. "The reason is that the House had the ability to call witnesses but they didn't want to do it because for political reasons they wanted to hurry the process along."
The President claimed executive privilege rather than allowing certain staff members and other administration officials to testify. The Senator agreed that subpoenas would have been challenged in a process that would have taken months if not years. Rounds said despite that fact, calling witnesses was still the House's responsibility and not the Senate's.
"That's why the Founding Fathers said we had separate responsibilities," Rounds said. "The power to impeach belongs to the House. The power to hear the charge was given to the Senate."
He pointed out that impeachment can be part of the workload for the House. They can hear other bills and do other things while impeachment looms. When it gets tot the Senate, everything else stops until the impeachment hearing is finished.
Rounds said now that the final vote has been recorded, he is ready to move on and do the work South Dakota sent him to do. He said completing that work is why he announced his re-election bid Thursday.
"There are still things I want to accomplish and I'm looking forward to getting them done," Rounds said.