OURS: Sen. Rounds challenges assumptions on impeachment

Sen. Rounds said his objection to Romney's vote wasn't personal, but based on his belief that the House did not find any offenses that were worthy of removing the nation's leader.

"Look, when I was sent to the Senate in the first place it was because I told people I was going to use South Dakota common sense," Rounds said. "When it comes to impeachments, it is no different. The fact of the matter is, they wanted to charge the President with abuse of power. There have been 23 Presidents charged with abuse of power — including Washington and Lincoln. But in most cases there is enough sense out there that you are not going to try to accuse the President with abuse of power when it is not an enumerated item in the constitution."

Rounds said he did not believe the President's infamous call with the leader of Ukraine merited impeachment proceedings.

He said the impeachment happened because the Democrats in the House disagreed with the President Trump's policy so they said he abused his power.

"Then they suggested they had all the evidence in the world to support it when in fact, they had decided they were going to do it and they were looking for a reason to impeach him in the first place," Rounds said.