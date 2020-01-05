OURS: Sen. Thune on impeachment, Russian meddling, hyper-partisanship

"I think we have to make sure that both sides have an opportunity to be heard. That was lacking on the House side," Sen. Thune said. "Both sides will have an opportunity to make the case."

But Thune was quick to say he didn't want to see the process drag out with a Presidential election looming.

"There are a lot of people who view this process as one, time-consuming, two not going anywhere, and three not relevant to their daily lives and want to see it over," he said. "If you ask most people and give them the option between impeaching and removing the President or having voters decide in November, it is overwhelmingly in favor of letting the voters decide."

One instance where the Senator was most willing to break ranks with others in the GOP leadership was on what happened during the 2016 election. Some GOP leaders have signaled to constituents that Russia didn't interfere with the 2016 election - or at least they weren't the only country to do so. Thune sides with the Senate Intelligence Committee that plainly stated that Russia interfered in the electoral process and could again.