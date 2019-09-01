Imagine if a pro basketball team — let’s call it the Rapid City Council — fielded just three players for a championship game.
They’d probably forfeit.
Imagine if only 60 percent of a retail company’s employees showed up to work on Black Friday. Those who skipped would likely forfeit further employment.
On Monday, the city council performed two of its most critical functions for the year. It held a final hearing on the city’s 2020 budget, and it voted to use more money from property taxes. Only six of 10 city council members showed up for the meeting. John Roberts, Greg Strommen, Chad Lewis and Darla Drew, all absent, have certainly forfeited bragging rights about being budgetary watchdogs.
Perhaps all four absences were justified due to health or family crises rather than for scheduled vacations. It’s statistically possible.
Everyone deserves a vacation, but conscientious employees don’t take them during critical times. Supervisors certainly don’t. Elected officials shouldn’t either.
Budget votes in early autumn are as predictable as July 4th fireworks or New Year’s Eve celebrations. A quick look at the council calendar should suffice.
This year’s city budget posed vexing choices, as Mayor Steve Allender noted when presenting his draft. Programs had to be trimmed and revenues raised to keep up with mounting expenses.
Monday’s public hearing drew pleas from city band and orchestra leaders plus others concerned about the loss of $24,000 to the Allied Arts Fund. For next year, Allender proposed transferring some of the money traditionally directed at Allied Arts to the Dahl and Journey Museum to help maintain their city-owned buildings. We appreciate arts and we support stable funding, but we also like city buildings to be maintained.
The $24,000 saved by the council’s refusal to restore funding represents less than a blip in the overall city budget. Other programs faced trims, however, and taxpayers seldom welcome higher taxes. Last year, Allender and the council angered some by cutting funds to Cornerstone Mission.
But the pending Allied Arts cut is heartbreaking to some, and several concerned people showed up to present their impassioned case to the council. Four council members, however, didn’t show up to listen or make the tough choice.
Meanwhile, the council voted to draw an additional $425,000 from property taxes in 2020. That could — but probably won’t — cause the city’s portion of a typical property tax bill to climb 2.4 percent. There’s math involved. Property tax bills depend on individual property valuations relative to total city valuation, which includes new construction — likely diluting the increase. There’s been plenty of construction this year but values for existing property have also risen, so nobody yet knows what will happen to tax bills. The algebraic equation lacks figures for either X or Y.
Some will pay less than 2.4 percent and others more. Count on it.
Anyway, a majority of taxpayers want elected officials to represent them on these kinds of spending issues. For some, the council could skip other meetings over the remainder of the year if they would show for these determinative budget votes.
Council members know it. Spending is often the No. 1 reason candidates cite for seeking elected office. So what happened? Why wasn’t it a priority this time for 40 percent of the city council?
As Woody Allen once noted: Eighty percent of life is just showing up.
On Monday, only 60 percent of the city council did. We expect better.