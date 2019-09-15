Health care has evolved since doctors carried little black bags into private homes. Today, doctors tote web-connected computers into homes. What’s old is new again. Could Rapid City benefit greatly from this health care re-evolution? There’s increased potential.
Much fanfare surrounded last week’s ribbon cutting for the new $5 million, 30,000-square-foot communications hub that Dallas-based Signify Health is opening in east Rapid City at the intersection of highways 16 and 44. Expected to house 360 employees with room for future expansions, the center will provide an economic shot to a city where wages have lagged rising expenses.
Signify CEO Kyle Armbrester called South Dakota an innovative, forward-thinking state in explaining the company’s reasons for expanding here. In December 2018, Signify announced it had outgrown the office space it had leased at Ellsworth Air Force Base and had begun looking at Rapid City.
Armbrester praised the personalized efforts of state officials and Jeff Haverly of Elevate Rapid City Economic Development for convincing him Rapid City and South Dakota would best meet the company’s needs. Areas surrounding the new office are slated to become a mix of commercial and residential properties with ample green space — a future community.
Office space at Ellsworth was first leased in 2015 by Signify’s predecessor, Virginia-based Advance Health, which two years ago merged with Dallas-based CenseoHealth. The companies weren’t so much combined as reconstituted.
It occurred after New York-based investment firm New Mountain Capital acquired majority ownership of both and placed them under the 34-year-old Armbrester, who holds a Harvard MBA. As part of the consolidation, Signify later closed Virginia operations.
The new company integrates technology, data and home-delivered patient care to drive better efficiency and quality for predominantly Medicare Advantage patients. The majority of its services are provided in private homes using nurses and physicians, replicating a hospital-in-the-home model.
Medicare Advantage and a related bundled payment model — an emerging middle ground between fee-for-service and managed care — have strong potential for growth, whether it be on behalf of government or private payers.
You have free articles remaining.
Meanwhile, Signify continues to add capabilities to complement its services. In March the company acquired TAV Health to build capacity in addressing social determinants of health. In August, Signify merged with Remedy Partners, a software company that collaborates in bundled payment programs.
This all describes a big, sophisticated, complex health care interaction of potentially revolutionary dimensions.
In essence, Signify has become a major player in efforts to reduce health care costs while improving quality by reducing unnecessary emergency room visits and preventable hospital re-admissions, among other things. The merger anticipates a fundamental shift in health care delivery. It positions Signify to better leverage technology, clinical providers and mobile services to offer care that is both holistic and more convenient.
Enough of the buzz words.
America must get better at efficiently providing quality health care to its aging population, regardless of who pays for it.
Signify could be a next big thing, and Rapid City is now poised to be part of it. If there’s a big-dollar economic sector to be part of, it’s health care. As the company grows, tasks performed at the Rapid City center could also evolve. The changes could come fast.
We applaud the personalized approach of the governor’s office of economic development in making South Dakota attractive to Signify. We applaud the efforts of Elevate Rapid City Economic Development.
Signify Health could well become an important building block in creating the vital economy of Rapid City’s future.