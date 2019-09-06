Motorized kick scooters quickly rolled into cities worldwide to offer fun, cheap and touristy transportation, but they often arrived to less than universal applause.
Injuries have climbed — and not only among e-scooter riders — as the silent, zippy platforms mix with slower pedestrians and faster cars.
Their introduction also fosters annoyances similar to those that set horse drays against newfangled Ford Model T’s, skiers against snowboards and cars against ATVs. Some regulated coexistence may be possible eventually.
Many people love e-scooters, and in congested cities they can reduce the reliance on cars for travelling short distances. Others hate them as they hastily transform the pedestrian landscape and present unfamiliar traffic obstacles.
Places that have allowed e-scooters often experienced transformative growth over short periods. Allowing them may seem a trivial thing, but it’s potentially anything but that.
Rapid City officials see few places where e-scooters and others can safely or legally coexist here, at least for now — not on streets, sidewalks or bike trails. Other cities, meanwhile, continue to work through the conflicts.
Two weeks ago the Denver City Council unanimously banned electric scooters on Denver sidewalks with few exceptions. Downtown Denver has experienced tremendous scooter growth over the past year.
A week earlier, Virginia Beach, addressing a rash of recent injuries from exploding scooter use, banned them in its Oceanfront area.
Perhaps Rapid City was justified in what first appeared to be the heavy handed shutdown of an entrepreneur’s effort to bring electric kick scooters here. At the very least, the city appears justified in tapping the brakes.
Rapid City, citing inherent conflicts with state and local laws, quickly shut down Austin Vance’s downtown rental operation after he opened in July. Vance, a partner in an e-scooter rental franchise based in North Dakota, bought 30 scooters at $800 apiece for the local operation. They could be located using smartphones and rented for $1 plus 20 cents a minute.
Local officials say they’re open to working with scooter-sharing companies in the future but in a defined process.
"The way that they were deployed (recently) just wasn’t a good way to deploy them," said Rapid City police spokesman Brendyn Medina.
Among other complaints about scooters:
• Scooter riders flout laws and rules, exceed sidewalk speed limits and impede cars. Riders sometimes cut diagonally across multiple lanes, ignore helmet requirements, age restrictions and other limitations.
• Some e-scooters can be discarded anywhere after use for later pickup, creating the appearance of litter on sidewalks, streets or private property.
Vance said he intends to continue working with public officials to make his scooters available to the public, but there’s no easy or quick path ahead.
Permission for e-scooters looks to require state legislation plus changes to city ordinances, and that will take time.
Meanwhile, Rapid City can observe the many e-scooter experiments taking place across the globe.
Sometimes, it makes sense to plow rapidly into things with economic benefits. At other times, not so much.