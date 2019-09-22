The state may get lucky — kinda-sorta-maybe — with the sale and repossession of the sprawling former STAR Academy south of Custer.
South Dakota received initial payments totaling $351,000 from SLIC-e investors in May 2018 for the 173-acre forested property. In two public auctions, SLIC-e was the only bidder for the land plus 168,880 square feet of buildings on a campus that dates to 1911.
It’s not like South Dakota lost an opportunity for a more-qualified buyer. Even though SLIC-e bounced a $116,588 check on its required annual payment, that’s $351,000 the state wouldn’t have seen otherwise.
The state also had planned to spend $750,000 annually to mothball the sprawling facility — a former tuberculosis sanatorium turned Custer State Hospital for the severely disabled, turned State Training And Rehabilitation Academy for juvenile offenders. STAR Academy closed in 2016 after juvenile justice reforms nearly emptied the center of children.
A savings of $750,000 on what would have been a year of maintenance plus the $351,000 in payments puts the state ahead $1.1 million — apparently. As happens with any repossession, you initially never know how much property neglect occurred. Investors failed to make a $116,588 payment, which suggests less than $750,000 was spent on maintenance.
So many things are unknown. With another winter coming, now what? More auctions? More political anguish? And what about property tenants?
It turns out that before the sale occurred an equal amount was unknown about SLIC-e, the property buyer.
The only public face of SLIC-e — the only person identified on SLIC-e’s incorporation papers — was former Custer mayor Jared Carson, who turned out to be a front for the company’s key operational figure, Kevin Teasley. Multiple sources in Custer have confirmed Teasley’s central role to the Journal.
After payment problems developed, Carson said he was no longer associated with SLIC-e. He said earlier that a non-disclosure agreement prevented him from identifying the company’s investors. So suddenly, as money problems arose, the company was faceless.
The deceptive arrangement enabled SLIC-e to distance itself from Teasley, whose involvement would have raised several red flags, among them a disciplinary action for misusing an investor's money and a current federal tax lien.
Perhaps South Dakota was so desperate to rid itself of the Custer property that it didn’t want to examine the lone willing buyer. You don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.
State privacy laws, meanwhile, facilitated SLIC-e efforts to hide its true investors. South Dakota is the Cayman Islands of the Great Plains when it comes to public disclosure. Sure, South Dakota is business friendly, but allowing a company to put a trustworthy face on what is really a big question mark leaves the public vulnerable.
Somebody is out money, and we have no idea who. It could be those among us who invest in local institutions for the purpose of community betterment. There’s also little sense of what commitments or promises were made to those who put up the money. We may never know what happened.
A corner bank requires clear identification of all purchasers before offering a loan. A Veterans Administration Loan comes with all manner of required disclosures and strings attached. Lenders do it to protect themselves and others — mostly themselves.
South Dakota, meanwhile, chose to be comfortable knowing little to nothing about those with whom it was truly dealing. The state is also comfortable allowing investors to hide their identities in other transactions.
If the state comes out ahead on this sale and repossession, credit dumb luck. Too often, fortunes are squandered amid government-facilitated darkness.