State government last week compounded its sale error at the former STAR Academy near Custer with an unforgiveable and probably unnecessary lack of empathy.
Ever wonder how a local legend of government mismanagement gets born? Custer residents will likely be sharing this tale well into the next pine beetle epidemic, and it won’t improve with age.
Here was the path: Take an institution that has been an important part of the local community for more than a century. Legislate its latest purpose — the STAR Academy — out of existence in the name of juvenile justice reform. Close the institution and determine to sell the property over locals’ objections.
In government, these things are sometimes unfortunate but necessary. You’d think everybody involved would understand the need for careful handling and diplomacy. That’s where the state fell down.
It didn’t bother to fully investigate the principal investors for the lone bidder who stepped forward during two auctions held months apart. That led the state to repossess the property when the buyer failed to make a required payment. Now the state has moved to immediately evict everyone who leased property from the failed buyer.
Renters learned last week they must be out by the end of October.
Aaron Brownson was one of 11 house renters plus several commercial tenants who received the eviction letters last week from the state Department of Corrections. Brownson had lived on the former STAR Academy campus for 14 years — through the period of closure, through the sale by the state and through the brief period of new ownership. Now that the state owns the property again, he’s been told he has to go and right now.
The state credited unnamed liability issues for forcing the evictions but offered little further explanation.
“They just said, ‘You’re out.’ It doesn’t make sense to me,” Brownson said.
Nor to us.
A spokeswoman for Gov. Kristi Noem said “the impact on tenants is real but each of them were in month-to-month leases and there are liability issues for the state and its taxpayers when the property reverted back to the state in early September.”
Which is interesting. If they were in month-to-month leases, the state could use its own lease arrangements going forward. Why couldn’t the state reinstate the lease agreement used with Brownson over the many years prior to the sale?
Last time, it took awhile for the state to locate a buyer, and it wasn’t because it was being picky. It could take longer to find a qualified buyer this time.
So why must current renters vacate immediately? Why didn’t the state provide a decent interval before requiring renters to make emergency arrangements? Wouldn’t the state have benefitted by receiving rental income while searching for a buyer?
The issue smacks of blatant disregard for citizens caught up in a mess the state helped create. Reasonable accommodations to renters were warranted. The state chose instead to take the path of an inconsiderate slumlord.
Tongues will wag as the clock ticks toward a future sale. As they say in Hollywood, you can’t buy this kind of publicity.