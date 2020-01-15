OURS: State of the State is hopeful, open-ended

She also has longer range plans for the university.

"Over the next 10 years, private industry, South Dakota State University, the School of Mines and Technology, and the state will partner to support research and development in bioprocessing," she said.

Noem also touted her first-year project of investing in rural broadband. She said the $5 million invested by the state had resulted in more than $25 million in investments that brought broadband to 650 homes and 150 businesses. That is a game-changer for those who benefit, but it carries a big price tag of more than $31,250 per location that she mentioned.

It is hard to get a return on that investment, but she is asking legislators to make the investment again this year to try to help more rural families get connected.

Another topic that is carrying over to this year from Noem's first is the legalization of industrial hemp. Noem vetoed the measure last year and that veto was not overturned. With momentum building behind the idea, Noem has released four guardrails that must exist before she will go along with hemp legalization.

She seemed ready to put the issue behind her.