OURS: State of the State is hopeful, open-ended

In her second State of the State address, Gov. Kristi Noem didn't shy away from West River issues.
She honored two Sturgis police officers who saved a resident's life through acts of bravery.
"Dense smoke was pouring from the open doors and windows, the two officers entered the home and located the resident who was already unconscious. With water-soaked t-shirts wrapped around their faces to help them breathe, the officers dragged the unconscious man down a stairway and out of the home – just seconds before the fire collapsed the structure," Gov. Noem said. "Doctors later told the rescued man that he would not have survived another minute in the heavy smoke."
She also talked about the impact the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology will have on the state this year and in years to come.
"Out in Rapid City, folks are building an even stronger relationship between the School of Mines and the community," Noem said. "Expected to be completed in 2020, the new Ascent Innovation Center will be open to small business owners who will be able to use the center to house start-up companies and technologies. Its strategic location between School of Mines and Main Street should ignite the redevelopment of that part of town. We believe this center will be instrumental in attracting the next generation of workers to live in South Dakota."
She also has longer range plans for the university.
"Over the next 10 years, private industry, South Dakota State University, the School of Mines and Technology, and the state will partner to support research and development in bioprocessing," she said.
Noem also touted her first-year project of investing in rural broadband. She said the $5 million invested by the state had resulted in more than $25 million in investments that brought broadband to 650 homes and 150 businesses. That is a game-changer for those who benefit, but it carries a big price tag of more than $31,250 per location that she mentioned.
It is hard to get a return on that investment, but she is asking legislators to make the investment again this year to try to help more rural families get connected.
Another topic that is carrying over to this year from Noem's first is the legalization of industrial hemp. Noem vetoed the measure last year and that veto was not overturned. With momentum building behind the idea, Noem has released four guardrails that must exist before she will go along with hemp legalization.
She seemed ready to put the issue behind her.
"Given all that we need to accomplish this year, if this is going to get done, my hope is that we can do it in the coming days so we can focus on our other priorities," she said.
House Bill 1008 — which is co-sponsored by Rep. Tim Goodwin of Rapid City — is already filed and awaiting action in committee.
There weren't a lot of big, new ideas in this year's address. A lot of what Noem discussed included continuing programs like the rural broadband initiative, the predator trapping plan, and handling hemp early in the session.
Noem touted the state's tourism economy and its ability to help create revenue for the state.
Speaking of revenue, the governor said financial reports have been positive since she released her budget in December. Because of that, she hopes to address the biggest issue she faced after its release — no raises for state employees and teachers.
"Since my budget address, revenues have been slightly better than expected. What this means is that we may have extra flexibility to achieve the things we want to accomplish," she said. "My number one priority with additional, ongoing money will be to provide increases to K-12 schools, providers, and state employees."
Most of this year's address focused on continuing the work from Noem's first year and left legislators with a blank slate instead of a detailed agenda of goals to accomplish.
The 2020 session has officially begun. Noem sounded hopeful tones as she kicked it off. We'll see how hopeful residents are in a couple of months when the session ends.