Rural governors hate it when federal lawmakers use incentives to force their hands. Think of Obamacare and the early generous federal funding that enticed Heartland states to expand Medicaid. Gov. Kristi Noem once objected strongly to that sort of meddling.
"I can understand why governors aren't rushing into this (Obamacare)," then-U.S. Rep. Noem said in 2012. "As a former state legislator, I am well aware of how the federal government's promises to states don't always pan out." Each governor and legislature should make a decision based on what's best for their state, she said.
Therefore, it’s strange to now see the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development taking an Obamacare approach to incentivizing (some would say pressuring) county commissioners to approve concentrated animal feeding operations, known as CAFOs.
On May 15, GOED laid out a plan in which counties can get as much as $200,000 in state tax refunds for each large CAFO they approve. Refunds would be proportional to project size. For cash-starved rural counties dealing with flooded roads, it’s a carrot that cannot be fully ignored. Critics decry the move as state extortion. It certainly is a heavy finger on the scale as commissioners weigh the pros and cons of each proposed CAFO.
The pros of CAFOs are largely economic. When properly managed, located and monitored, CAFOs provide low-cost meat, milk, and eggs due to increased efficiencies. They can enhance local economies — increase spending on feed and local materials — and boost employment, thereby raising tax revenues for things like roads.
The cons are environmental, related to the tremendous amounts of manure produced. CAFO manure comes rich in nitrogen and phosphorus, and can contain E. coli, growth hormones, antibiotics, chemicals and heavy metals. It’s the quantity and the threat to water that mostly concerns people. Large farms can produce more waste than some U.S. cities but lack similar sanitary waste treatment requirements, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It’s not possible to fully outline the CAFO debate here. Arguments extend to family vs. factory farms, efficiencies of scale vs. environmental stewardship. It’s probably best to look at the circumstances of each proposed CAFO individually, as county boards must do under rules for conditional use permits, a part of county zoning laws.
That’s why we object to GOED’s approach to advance every proposed CAFO by adjusting the rules for state economic development incentives. GOED’s initiative permits the developers of livestock projects to sign over their tax rebates to county governments that approve conditional use permits. Developers make arrangements to sign over the funds prior to the public hearing required of the permits, betting it will improve their odds when commissioners vote.
Using incentives, the state attempts to overcome the sometimes legitimate concerns of neighboring landowners, who object typically to smell, insects, contaminated water, falling land values and other potential CAFO negatives. The incentives also burden commissioners who deny permits with defending their decision to pass up free money.
Joe Fiala, community development director for GOED, defended the program. “We want local control to continue without any changes. We are not inserting ourselves in those local-control questions,” Fiala said.
Since when is dangling a large carrot before a voting body and presenting a large spanking stick not inserting yourself in local questions?
When GOED presented details of its initiative to the Pennington County Commission last month, Commissioner Gary Drewes said he didn’t think the enticement of sales-tax revenue would unduly influence county officials. “We’ve got to make a decision when somebody brings a project forward, and we’re not going to base that total decision on whether or not the project will generate tax dollars,” Drewes said.
We agree that county commissioners respect their roles and value input from local constituents, but the question isn’t whether commissioners will base their total decision on a financial kickback but whether it should have any bearing at all.
Money will influence the tipping point, especially for desperate rural counties. Money tipped the scale for some Republican states considering Obamacare. How will this be any different?
Permits for individual CAFOs should be decisions left to local boards on behalf of local citizens without regard for what the state — which lacks any grasp of local circumstances — thinks is best. Or as Gov. Noem might have said in 2012: Each county commission should make decisions based on what's best for their county — period.