OURS: The time is right to vote yes

Tuesday's school bond election has brought together an incredible coalition of supporters in Rapid City. A bond issue hasn't passed in this city since the 1970s. It is safe to say there has never been a group of supporters to rival those who have publicly expressed support for the current $189 million bond proposal.
The Journal has supported the measure from the beginning. In May, when the bond issue carried a $250 million price tag, we supported the measure. When the RCAS Board of Education responded to community concerns and modified the issue by narrowing the focus to a $189 million bond issue, it only strengthened our resolve.
If approved, within the next six years Rapid City will be home to three new elementary schools and one new middle school — rebuilding South Middle School on the same site. It would also convert Rapid City High School's underused building into an elementary school and RCS students would relocate to a site that better serves their academic program.
The bond would also fund renovations at five elementary schools and Stevens High School.
All of these improvements are covered by a property tax increase of 85 cents per thousand dollars of valuation. Some examples of increases for homeowners if the bond passes include:
- $100,000 = $85 per year, $7 per month
- $150,000 = $127 per year, $10 per month
- $200,000 = $170 per year, $14 per month
- $250,000 = $212 per year, $17 per month
That's a small investment with a large return. A great educational system in Rapid City will help health care providers recruit doctors, economic development directors recruit businesses, and employers recruit new employees.
There are dozens of arguments on both sides of the issue but if you cut through all of the clutter and get out of the weeds, the question is simple: Do you want Rapid City to be first class?
It will take an investment to make that happen. Rapid City Area Schools carries an AA+ rating because of its strong fiscal management. Interest rates are historically low keeping the cost of the debt service low.
If there has ever been a time to make this investment in our schools, it is now. Vote yes Tuesday.