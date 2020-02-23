OURS: The time is right to vote yes

Tuesday's school bond election has brought together an incredible coalition of supporters in Rapid City. A bond issue hasn't passed in this city since the 1970s. It is safe to say there has never been a group of supporters to rival those who have publicly expressed support for the current $189 million bond proposal.

The Journal has supported the measure from the beginning. In May, when the bond issue carried a $250 million price tag, we supported the measure. When the RCAS Board of Education responded to community concerns and modified the issue by narrowing the focus to a $189 million bond issue, it only strengthened our resolve.

If approved, within the next six years Rapid City will be home to three new elementary schools and one new middle school — rebuilding South Middle School on the same site. It would also convert Rapid City High School's underused building into an elementary school and RCS students would relocate to a site that better serves their academic program.

The bond would also fund renovations at five elementary schools and Stevens High School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

All of these improvements are covered by a property tax increase of 85 cents per thousand dollars of valuation. Some examples of increases for homeowners if the bond passes include: