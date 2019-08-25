We pay our bills online, sign up for car insurance online, view our health records online, and file income tax returns online.
We should be permitted to register to vote online.
Residents of 38 states currently can do it, including our neighbors in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.
Most of us are more concerned about our money than we are about our voter registration. If online transactions can be made safe for money, they can be made safe for voter registration.
That isn’t to say that online voting is ready for prime time. There are simply too many nefarious Russians, North Koreans, Republicans, Democrats and Iranians to make online voting secure during an election-day rush.
Voter registration, however, where submitted information is electronically matched against official state IDs, is ready. Any submission that looks amiss can be set aside for human review.
The Legislature will weigh in on whether South Dakotans should be granted this convenience during the next session after the Secretary of State Office's Board of Elections recently recommended approval.
So far, all states that have opted for online voter registration continue to offer paper registration. If a resident does not have a valid ID, he would have to register in person, as voters do now.
You have free articles remaining.
Arizona was the innovator in paperless voter registration, implementing its system in 2002. Washington followed in 2008. Since then, more and more states have joined the trend.
According to a 2010 report, Arizona experienced a reduction in per-registration costs from 83 cents per paper registration to 3 cents per online registration. Other states also have experienced significant cost savings.
Online voter registration works, it saves money and it’s convenient.
Will it increase voter turnout? At least one study says it can noticeably improve voter turnout among young people in presidential elections.
Increased voter turnout is crucial to the long-term survival of our democracy. Anything that reduces barriers to voting, provided elections remain secure, is a good thing.
The next step to consider will be same-day voter registration. Currently, 21 states plus the District of Columbia permit any qualified resident to register to vote and cast a ballot all in the same day. South Dakota should wait on this, making changes to its voter registration process deliberately and incrementally.
For now, online voter registration would be a welcome improvement.