Little sense of time or location seeps into any vampire friendly casino filled with rotating 7s and endless bells. It’s part of their allure.
Standing in front of a slot machine, additional limits on alcohol sales might be the only significant distinction between a casino in Deadwood and one, say, in Black Hawk, Colorado.
Might a gambler seeking a destination choose Colorado’s mining towns where they can drink all night rather than go to Deadwood, where alcohol sales close from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.?
Maybe.
On the other hand, just because Colorado jumped off a cliff, must South Dakota follow? In the ever-escalating gaming/alcohol casino arms race, will there ever be a step too far?
Deadwood promoters, in an effort to stay "relevant" among competitors, will seek to place two initiated measures on the 2020 ballot. One would allow gaming municipalities to sell alcohol at all hours except on Christmas. The other would permit sports betting.
Deadwood takes a businesslike approach to circulating petitions, so we can expect to see both reach a ballot.
Frankly, the plan to allow sports betting, which will increase entertainment opportunities with few consequences, comes with less troublesome baggage. Expanded alcohol hours deserve more deliberation.
The same argument seems to justify every gambling escalation. A need to remain relevant was the same argument Cripple Creek, Colorado, used when seeking round-the-clock alcohol sales in 2015.
"Our industry has been in a decline for many years, and the comparison for gaming is Las Vegas and Atlantic City — and they're both 24-hour liquor," Kevin Werner, vice president and general manager of the Wildwood Casino, said then.
It was the same argument raised last year by Connecticut casino interests after Massachusetts extended casino drinking hours to remain competitive with New York and New Jersey.
We’re not against alcoholic beverages in appropriate amounts and circumstances. Gambling and drinking go well together. Too well for some.
Continuously permitted alcohol sales will result in additional gambling among those with impaired thinking, especially those with addictions. Expanded alcohol hours not only will keep Deadwood relevant but will squeeze the last drops of revenue from uninhibited players.
In general, however, morality laws don’t excite us. Is it right to inconvenience the many who can recognize their limits to protect those who can’t?
Prohibition had serious flaws. Mostly, the majority believed the pendulum of moral restriction had swung too far.
And the norms keep changing. Many people in this 24-hour society work odd hours. Should we penalize those who work late out of concern for those who work 9 to 5? Should we penalize insomniacs?
It seems unlikely that 24-hour drinking in Deadwood would increase drunk-driving hazards. Would a drunk departing for curvy state highways at 4 a.m. pose a greater danger than one leaving at 2 a.m.? In Deadwood, most people who depart casino floors after midnight head for nearby hotel beds.
Voters will have to weigh the pros and cons to determine the proper balance. It’s not a clear-cut question.