Sturgis and adjacent areas to its north and east have embarked on a game of chicken over ambulance subsidies.
The Sturgis City Council voted last week to discontinue ambulance service for nearby areas with roughly 4,000 residents — and thousands more who visit affected campgrounds during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
Sturgis argued it had no choice after the rural areas and rally campgrounds refused to help subsidize city ambulance services, which have become money pits for communities everywhere. Efforts to form two ambulance districts were defeated by a total of 38 votes in December, and a second plan to charge out-of-city campgrounds later evaporated.
Ambulance subsidies seem a small thing in the scheme of things.
For the want of a nail the shoe was lost.
For the want of the shoe the horse was lost.
Sturgis Ambulance now barrels on a collision course with nearby housing developments and rally campgrounds, and to demonstrate resolve, it’s holding the ambulance steering wheel outside the window. Will neighboring communities and campgrounds brake or reciprocate by tossing their own steering wheels?
A clear-headed leader needs to step up before somebody gets hurt — and no ambulance arrives to carry the injured parties to a hospital. A national scandal could erupt over neglected rally injuries that result in death. The negative press could blow a missile-sized crater in our rally extravaganza with its $786 million economic impact.
For the want of the horse the rider was lost.
For the want of the rider the battle was lost.
The escalating standoff results from six parts confusion, five parts distrust, four parts of feeling underappreciated, three parts misinformation and two parts simmering feud. It’s in times like these that it’s important to remember that World War 1 resulted from pride, unwarranted optimism and righteousness. Snubbed leaders stubbornly declared there were no alternatives to war. They had plenty.
Short term, a variety of parties should ante up a few thousand dollars each to quash this standoff before a true crisis blossoms. It’s more difficult to end a war after it starts.
Long term, people need to better appreciate the big-picture complexities and be willing to pay their fair shares, regardless of past slights and distrust.
What is fair? That’s a complex question, but it’s essential to recognize Sturgis Ambulance has been slipping into difficulties for years. Perform a Google search on “ambulance reimbursement” and you’ll find that this local standoff falls within a national ambulance funding calamity for rural areas.
Last fall, the Rapid City Council wrote off $1.7 million in unpaid ambulance bills deemed uncollectible. In October, news surfaced that Piedmont Ambulance District would no longer provide free coverage to the town of Summerset over rising costs. Problems that have festered quietly for years are now surfacing.
Ambulances shouldn’t need taxpayer subsidies, but their operating costs have far outpaced insurance reimbursement while demand for ambulance services has skyrocketed. Reimbursement for service to rally patrons, meanwhile, pays less on average than it does for local residents, due to a variety of reasons. Much of the blame falls on Medicare and Medicaid.
For years, Sturgis has shifted $100,000 in local taxpayer money to subsidize the ambulance reimbursement shortfall. The amount has not covered the losses. Each year, the ambulance service falls further in debt, and now Sturgis Ambulance must replace its expensive aging fleet. Sturgis looked for help from the nearby communities that have been served but paid no subsidies.
But where Sturgis Ambulance sees a growing need to subsidize ambulances, nearby residents and campgrounds see a city and county unappreciative of their efforts to grow local tax coffers. There’s ample confusion over how much nearby communities should pay, as well as whether campgrounds should shoulder more costs.
It’s a lot to sort through. Rally crowds, meanwhile, will begin arriving in about 90 days. It’s a relatively trivial amount of funding for an absolutely essential service. The consequences of no ambulance support could be huge. That doesn’t mean everything will sort itself out nicely or in time.
Could it be that for the want of an ambulance millions of rally dollars were lost?