Just a few days after a bridge that previously crossed Box Elder Creek in Pennington County collapsed, the state’s Department of Transportation announced that 17 counties will be receiving nearly $14 million in Bridge Improvement Grant funds.
The latest round of recipients includes Lawrence County, awarded two grants that total $258,000, and Jackson County, which will get $474,500. On the eastern side of the state, Beadle County received three grants, and Yankton and Deuel counties will get two apiece.
Pennington County, meanwhile, didn't get anything again from a program that has doled out more than $40 million since the Legislature approved the Bridge Improvement Grant program in 2015. That's because a little more than 6,000 voters were able to make the county ineligible for the program.
On the other hand, Meade County has received $1.7 million, Fall River County $1.2 million, Lawrence County $968,000, Custer County $681,000, Jackson County $676,300 and Butte County $233,000 since 2015 to improve or replace deteriorating bridges. Davison County, the home of the Corn Palace, has received $2.7 million and Brookings County nearly $2.5 million.
Overall, the state has awarded around $41 million in Bridge Improvement Grant in the past three years, which can go a long way toward maintaining critical infrastructure in South Dakota.
While rural Pennington County vehicle owners contribute to the fund when they renew or purchase license plates, they receive no direct benefit from it. Instead, they are left with bridges that are falling apart while the county struggles to repair them.
The bridge that collapsed near New Underwood is an example of the consequences that ranchers and rural residents must face when a piece of their transportation network literally crumbles.
At a county commission meeting on April 2, Highway Superintendent Joseph Miller estimated it would take two years and cost from $400,000 to $800,000 to replace the bridge or the county could install a temporary bridge for $30,000 and then lease it. A third option would be to improve a road in the area.
This is an urgent matter for the agricultural community, the backbone of the state's economy.
One rancher told county commissioners he typically crosses that bridge eight to 10 times a day to tend to his herd. As a result, he now drives an additional 160 miles a day to do his job.
Another rancher who has land on both sides of the bridge said this is hurting his business. "If this bridge is not built, it's going to cause some hardship on me," Zane Brink told commissioners.
Many other ranchers could find themselves in a similar situation, according to Miller, who told commissioners the county has 128 bridges and that many are approaching 50 years old and "in dire need of some upkeep and revamping."
In order to be eligible for a Bridge Improvement Grant, the bill authorizing the program requires counties to approve a wheel tax.
Like more than 50 counties in the state, the Pennington County Commission approved a modest wheel tax of either $3, $4 or $5 per tire depending upon the size of the vehicle. In addition to making the county eligible for the program, the wheel tax would have raised an estimated $2.2 million annually that would have been earmarked for county road projects.
The Citizens for Liberty, however, put the wheel-tax measure on the ballot and it was defeated in a special election where the turnout was a measly 15 percent. In the end, 6,022 voters in a county of more than 100,000 killed it and left us where we are today — deciding if the county can afford to replace a single bridge.
It is apparent the county will either need to find more money for bridges or let them rot, which would be negligence of a high order. When the county determines it needs to fix bridges, it will need to look at raising property taxes, which imposes additional hardships on seniors and those on fixed incomes in particular.
A wheel tax, meanwhile, would have a minimal impact on most everyone's pocketbook. It's also a user's fee, which is fitting in this case.
The county commission needs to discuss and vote on a wheel tax. If it chooses not to address this critical funding issue, Pennington County will fall further behind counties across the state that understand an investment in infrastructure benefits everyone and the wheel tax is the fairest way to pay for it.
The bottom line is that one way or the other, taxes are going to pay for bridge repairs and replacements. It's clear that a wheel tax is the best route to take.