Healthcare isn't a monolithic issue. Accessibility, affordability and availability are all separate issues that affect rural and urban residents very differently.

In rural South Dakota, elderly people with health issues face the reality that they may have to move from longtime homes in order to have healthcare nearby. Even in areas where healthcare is accessible, the cost of insurance premiums, medical treatment and prescription drugs make visiting a clinic a luxury most can't afford.

What can be done to solve this puzzle? Senator John Thune said in an interview with the Rapid City Journal editorial board last week, that he believes the answer lies in increasing choice and competition instead of going to a single-payer medicare for all plan.

