New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's call to rein in beef consumption in our nation's biggest city has triggered complaints from the U.S. beef sector and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. De Blasio's Green New Deal would reduce beef purchases by 50 percent at all New York City-controlled facilities including schools, correctional facilities and hospitals. The city also would phase out all purchases of processed meat products by municipal agencies.
Supporters of the policy — which Ricketts termed a "War on Beef" — express concern about the environmental impact from cattle production, a growing theme in activist circles. Steve Nelson, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, responds that "the truth, which is backed by peer-reviewed science, is that U.S. beef producers are producing far more beef with fewer inputs and contribute fewer greenhouse gas emissions than what they are blamed for."
Nebraska rightly prides itself on its high-quality beef. The state's annual beef sales top $6 billion, with an estimated total economic impact of $12.1 billion. Iowa producers' total yearly sales exceed $4 billion and have an overall economic impact of $6.8 billion.
Recent years have been generally positive for many beef producers in terms of prices, and it's important that producers have a realistic understanding of the challenges as well as the opportunities ahead.
Americans' consumption of beef is likely reaching its peak, says beef-sector analyst Will Sawyer, with CoBank, a Colorado bank specializing in agricultural needs. A new report from CoBank concludes that U.S. producers will need to look abroad: "With limited future upside for domestic consumption, and with higher economic and consumption growth abroad, the U.S. animal protein sectors must increasingly look to international markets for growth." Increased exports are imperative "if U.S. producers are to expand output in the coming years."
Future global demand fortunately is expected to be robust. Globally, 140 million to 170 million people now move annually into middle-class economic status, giving a powerful boost to meat demand. The U.S. beef sector has responded accordingly, with a sharp increase in the percentage of U.S. beef sold abroad since 2004, when concerns about mad cow disease sent overseas sales plummeting. In 2006, 4 percent of U.S. beef was exported; last year, it was just under 12 percent.
"Long term, the profitability of our industry is tied to trade," says Randy Blach, CEO of CattleFax, which analyzes the U.S. beef sector. "We must have open markets and science-based trade standards for our products if we're going to continue the run of profitability we've experienced in recent years."
The favorable market demand overseas won't mean much, unless the U.S. government reaches trade agreements with major Asian markets such as Japan and China. Japan traditionally has been the No. 1 beef export market for Nebraska and Iowa, but at the moment, Australian and New Zealand producers enjoy far lower tariffs in Japan than do U.S. producers. That's because our country rejected inclusion in a trans-Pacific trade agreement and has yet to complete a bilateral trade agreement with Japan. Meanwhile, the U.S. is still working to stabilize its trade relations with China, the world's largest domestic market.
Another concern expressed by U.S. producers is lab-grown meat, which is making news with high-profile startups. The developing product poses a potential long-term threat to conventional beef's market share. Still, the artificial-meat sector at present faces many technical challenges, and that's on top of the difficulties of achieving large-scale production to meet global demand.
Plus, researchers from Oxford University recently published a journal article saying that lab-created meat wouldn't necessarily have a smaller climate impact than conventional beef production. "It is not yet clear whether cultured meat production would provide a more climatically sustainable alternative," the researchers wrote.
Our country's beef sector faces challenges, no question. But with a realistic understanding of the positives and negatives, beef production can move forward with continued success.