President Trump performed a public service last week by highlighting the causes of exploding homelessness in California. Democrats aren't taking it well, but this is a debate the U.S. and especially the Golden State need.
On a visit to San Francisco last week Mr. Trump warned that the Environmental Protection Agency might cite the city for pollution in the streets. The city council has banned plastic straws, but the good liberals don't seem bothered by streets strewn with human feces and needles that fall into storm sewers.
California's poverty rate is near a record low, yet its unsheltered population has jumped more than 20% in three years compared to 5% in the other 49 states, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. With only 12% of the country's population, California accounts for half of those living on the streets.
Democrats can't blame this on climate. San Francisco is only a few degrees cooler than Orlando in January, but its homeless rate is 30 times higher. While San Francisco and Skid Row in Los Angeles have long attracted vagrants, homelessness has spread to the suburbs.
Last year the Orange County government cleared 13,950 needles, 404 tons of debris and 5,279 pounds of hazardous waste from a homeless camp in the Santa Ana riverbed. Since 2009 cases of flea-born typhus have increased 10-fold to 174.
Democrats blame rising rents for driving people onto the streets. But as a new White House Council of Economic Advisers white paper on homelessness notes, housing costs are swelled by restrictive building codes, zoning, environmental mandates, rent control, cumbersome permitting and labor regulations in other words, liberal policies.
The economists project that homelessness would fall by 54% in San Francisco and 40% in Los Angeles if housing costs approximated production costs more closely as they do in Texas, Florida and Arizona. Yet California's homeless population is still 2.2 times larger than projected after controlling for poverty, home prices and weather. What gives?
Mental illness, substance abuse and a history of incarceration also contribute, the report notes. HUD says about 28% of California's unsheltered homeless have a severe mental illness and 20% are chronic substance abusers compared to 18% and 15% in Florida. These figures are based on interviews with the homeless so they're probably understated.
Notably, California's homeless rate began climbing in 2015 after voters approved a referendum effectively decriminalizing drug possession and theft. Many low-level criminals and addicts have been released onto the streets. Voters approved a 1% income surtax on millionaires in 2004 for mental health, but Sacramento squandered the money as usual.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals last year also made it harder to remove people sleeping on the streets by barring Boise, Idaho, from enjoining a ban on public camping. So police in California now have a limited arsenal to impose public order.
Liberals are mortified that Mr. Trump is shining a national light on the squalor spreading across the Golden State. They want to spread their policies nationwide, but how about keeping your own streets clean and safe first?