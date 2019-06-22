It wouldn't really be accurate to say that the cavalry has arrived in the Yankton area — and in many other counties across South Dakota — but the fact that officials from agencies such as FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) have set up offices in Yankton to cope with the recent fallout from the spring storms can be seen as an encouraging sign.
That sign is a simple one: Officials are on the ground now and ready to offer some direction to those who have been impacted.
The officials are here because the Trump administration approved South Dakota's disaster declaration request about 10 days ago. That opened the door to a lot of options for relief and recovery. In the days since, the Press & Dakotan has received a steady flow of press releases from various agencies trying to get the word out that those agencies are ready to help in whatever way possible.
For instance, FEMA has set up shop at the Yankton County Emergency Management office at 807 Capital Street and is there to "provide in-person support to individuals and businesses that were impacted by local flooding this spring," according to one of those aforementioned press releases.
FEMA is really the starting point for any federal aid needed to help deal with recovery. According to Brian Hvinden, an external affairs specialist for FEMA, the local recovery center will include representatives from several state agencies who can help people with their questions and concerns.
"We want people to avail themselves of the opportunity to meet with folks if they've already registered or if they want to meet with folks to make that initial registration," Hvinden told the Press & Dakotan.
Meanwhile, the SBA has set up a center at RTEC on W. 21st St. to help business owners who may have been either directly or indirectly impacted by the flooding.
You have free articles remaining.
"The center will provide a one-stop location for businesses to access a variety of specialized help. SBA customer service representatives will be available to meet individually with each business owner," Tanya N. Garfield of the SBA's Disaster Field Operations Center-West said in a press release.
It really isn't the metaphorical cavalry that will put life back the way it was, but these agencies can serve as helping hands to start you on your way toward where you want to be.
They can offer you consulting and provide direction. They can help you dot the i's and cross the t's, so to speak, as you wade into the long process of recovery.
They can give you options and help you take the best steps forward.
It's important to keep these agencies in mind. They are here to help. They are here for you.
Yankton's FEMA Disaster Recovery Center and SBA Business Recovery Center both offer business hours of 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays. The deadline for registering with FEMA is Aug. 6.