Northern Hills counties need all the help they can get to improve roads and bridges damaged by snow, rain, and flooding this spring.
We know from living here that precipitation can be feast or famine. This year our cup runneth over.
The Sturgis/Fort Meade reporting station of the National Weather Service showed 8.63 inches of precipitation in May alone for a total of 12 inches for the year. Just down the road in Piedmont, the National Weather Service reports 10.41 inches of precipitation for a total of 16.19 inches for the year to date.
Belle Fourche received 5.58 inches of rain in May and sits at a total of 9.93 inches for the year. Lead had 7.29 inches of rain in May and Spearfish 7.43. Both locations have recorded more than 14 inches of precipitation for the year.
Meade County Commissioners passed a resolution declaring a state of emergency.
In May, Gov. Kristi Noem requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration saying an "historic severe winter storm of rare intensity" hit in South Dakota on March 13, followed by rapid snowmelt and flooding.
She sought FEMA assistance to help with repairs for damage done to both public property as well as to individual homes and businesses. A preliminary damage assessment indicated about $43 million in damage to public infrastructure.
President Donald Trump approved the disaster declaration. Another declaration is anticipated to include damage sustained since that initial event.
The saturated ground tests even the best roads, and those roads that were already seeing wear and tear now face amplified degradation.
It's nearly impossible for the county to maintain the roads it has, let alone find the means to fix roads that have been damaged by an over-abundance of moisture.
Resources and manpower in the counties are stretched to their limit. And not all roads will see adequate maintenance.
As residents of the areas affected, we must do our part. When "road closed" signs are posted please heed the warning. Don't drive around the barrier. The sign is there for a reason.
Be patient. Butte County encompasses an area of 2,266 square miles with 800 miles of road. Meade County covers 3,483 square miles with about 1,000 miles of road. Lawrence County is 800 square miles with 408 miles of roads.
Our local counties and the state must do their part also by enforcing load limits on our roads. We pay the property taxes to build and maintain these roads. Law enforcement needs to step up and on occasion bring out the portable scales to catch culprits who further degrade our roads.
In true West River South Dakota fashion, we must all pull together to solve this problem and bring our roads back into drivable condition.