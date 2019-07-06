The head of the international Financial Stability Board warned world leaders this week that cryptocurrencies need close scrutiny by regulators.
Cryptocurrencies are a new sort of digital money invented by entrepreneurs in the last decade. Bitcoin may be the most familiar, but more than 4,000 similar currencies have been created.
These new alternatives force us to consider what is "money." Simply, it can be anything used to exchange for goods or services. Early money may have been stones, or food, or precious metals. As long as both sides agree to the exchange, then anything can be used as money.
Money can also be used as a place to store value. We earn a paycheck for work conducted one week but don't buy groceries with it until a week or more later. Generally, we count on money to hold its value so that it could buy the same amount of food whenever it's used.
You have free articles remaining.
Traditional currencies are issued by most countries and some, like the U.S. dollar or the Euro, are very stable. Other currencies, issued by countries with weak economies or corrupt governments, are very unstable.
***
Perhaps cryptocurrencies someday will become reliable, stable versions of money. Until then, we'll rely on time-tested currencies.