A young girl was injured last week when a foul ball at a Houston Astros game struck her in the stands.
Foul balls or home runs hit into the stands may be part of the fan experience, but we believe that tradition needs to change to improve fan safety.
The problem isn't typically the high fly balls that drop into the stands with fans reaching up to grab a souvenir. It's the line drives down the first base or third base lines. These balls come in much faster, reducing reaction time and causing more injuries, sometimes serious ones.
Some baseball historians believe the first protective netting was installed behind home plate at a professional game as early as 1879. All teams adopted nets by the early 20th Century, but the size was mostly left up to the clubs. Major League Baseball required ballparks to extend their netting to at least the ends of the dugouts at the beginning of the 2018 season.
Flynn Field in Madison has good protection for all the seating areas. It would be possible to be struck if a fan is standing or walking outside the seating areas.
Some fans now are calling for nets to be extended all the way to the foul poles. We heartily endorse this idea. We've seen in person a serious injury when a hard-hit foul ball struck a fan in the face. Neither adults nor children should be subject to that kind of danger while they are enjoying a game, eating a hot dog or texting a friend. The combination of stronger athletes, faster pitches and a livelier ball means batted balls are traveling faster than ever. A typical line drive goes about 150 feet in one second.
Nets could easily be extended to foul poles without reducing visibility. Today's materials technology should be able to produce thin, sturdy nets that are virtually see-through. The protection should be extended to foul poles as quickly as possible.