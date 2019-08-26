We understand and often endorse the conservative theory of limited government. It's a fact that a "nanny state" can't solve all our problems, and while the public health and welfare must be protected, so must free enterprise.
That said, limiting government regulation is one thing. Attacking it with a meat-ax is another. And far beyond that on the outrage scale is putting people in charge of key government agencies who are sworn enemies of everything the agency is tasked with doing.
Putting William Perry Pendley in charge of the Bureau of Land Management is even worse than . than . putting a pair of energy-industry lobbyists in charge of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Interior.
Pendley is, as The Washington Post recently noted, an "anti-government zealot." Don't take our word for that, or the Post's. Read Mr. Pendley's own writings. He has written books such as "War on the West: Government Tyranny on America's Great Frontier." He is an outspoken supporter of Cliven Bundy and his clan. If Interior Secretary David Bernhardt had named grazing-fee scofflaw Bundy himself to head the BLM, it would hardly be more outrageous than naming Pendley to the post.
This is a man who says he believes that the founding fathers intended that all federal land should be sold. "Westerners know that only getting title to much of the land in the West will bring real change," he has written.
You have free articles remaining.
That noted environmentalist James Watt was forced to dismiss Pendley from the Reagan Administration over his handling of the infamous Powder River coal sale in Montana and Wyoming. Bidders were essentially notified in advance that the government would accept bids lower than announced for the rights, and the General Accounting Office subsequently found that the lease had been undervalued at sale by between $60 million and $100 million.
Now, in an appointment that temporarily sidestepped congressional approval, Pendley is in charge of the management of some 247.3 million acres of federal lands.
This is a very local issue to southwest Montana. Pendley's approach to the BLM puts some of the agency's recent activity — like offering land in the Big Hole Valley for energy leasing — into sharp focus.
Congress must act on the job by Sept. 30. Given his record and his writings, we find it inconceivable that Pendley could win confirmation, even in the GOP-held Senate. But we urge both of Montana's senators to speak out against this nomination. Sen. Jon Tester has already done so; Sen. Steve Daines has been silent.
Pendley brings new and disturbing meaning to the phrase "political hack." He must not be allowed to hack up our public lands.