Our state has 16 ethanol biorefineries, according to the Renewable Fuels Association. That is why this summer's ethanol plant closings in the Midwest have been unsettling. Industry leaders are looking for Washington, D.C., leaders to make changes to help ethanol survive.
President Donald Trump and his administration have taken much of the blame; though, he is promising relief for the ethanol industry via Twitter. A step in that direction came when he announced the Environmental Protection Agency will request public comments on expanding biofuel requirements beginning next year.
The "EPA will seek comment on actions to ensure that more than 15 billion gallons of conventional ethanol be blended into the nation's fuel supply beginning in 2020, and that the volume obligation for biomass-based diesel is met. This will include accounting for relief expected to be provided for small refineries," according to the announcement. Final action is expected yet this year.
Since taking office, the Trump administration has granted 85 oil refineries waivers from blending 4 billion gallons of renewable fuel into the nation's fuel supply, according to a report in the Des Moines Register. Those waivers have killed demand for 1.4 billion bushels of corn used to make ethanol, and wiped out demand for 825 million bushels of soybeans that go into biodiesel, industry leaders say.
That hit is significant for states like South Dakota, where farmers grow corn and soybeans used to make ethanol and biodiesel.
Last month, the farmer-owned ethanol plant Siouxland Energy Cooperative in northwest Iowa shut down — the second in Iowa. In August, South Dakota-based ethanol producer POET said it would cease production by mid-October at its Cloverdale plant, one of four ethanol plants it operates in Indiana.
Some have described the situation as "a ticking time bomb" for the industry. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote in a letter to President Trump noting that they were "extremely concerned by your Administration's actions to continue to grant small refinery hardship waivers under the Renewable Fuel Standard." But the state's congressional delegation and Noem praised the recent announcement.
The Des Moines Register also reported that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency determines each year how much ethanol and biodiesel must be blended into the nation's fuel supply. The EPA can grant exemptions to small, financially distressed oil companies, but biofuel advocates say the agency has been awarding them to giants such as ExxonMobil and Chevron Corp.
The EPA has been "handing out waivers like candy," said Kelly Nieuwenhuis, board president of the closing Siouxland Energy Cooperative ethanol plant in Iowa. Nieuwenhuis added that the EPA could "decimate the investment farmers have made in this industry."
It has been a tremendously tough year for agriculture in much of South Dakota. There have been major declines in many commodity prices. There has been major flooding to deal with. First, many farmers had trouble getting their crops in, and now they can't get them harvested.
The agriculture and renewable fuels industries cannot sustain the loss of markets or demand right now. The Trump administration and the EPA should not be prioritizing the oil industry over the industries that help sustain the Heartland and conserve our planet's nonrenewable fuels.
The recent announcement seems an indication that the president is considering farmers and ranchers — not just oil companies.