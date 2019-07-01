A 19-year-old Sioux Falls man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to fatally shooting his friend last year.
Stasek Alexandr Stefanyuk was showing off a shotgun when he shot and killed his friend Darias Tiger in September. Stefanyuk admitted he had been using drugs at the time.
The case is merely the most recent in a long string of tragedies and killings involving drugs. We've read far too many stories of people who are high involved in fatal "accidents," and others who charge law enforcement officers with loaded weapons, often resulting in their own deaths.
Legalizing mind-altering drugs is on a roll nationwide, with marijuana leading the charge. Forty states have adopted a patchwork of laws involving some form of legalization. South Dakota is not among them.
Advocates point to the benefits of marijuana or its derivatives, often describing harmless situations, like a solitary person smoking a joint at home, or an elderly person getting pain relief from pot.
Killing another person while high is the other side of that story. For some people, the trade-off of increased enjoyment by some while endangering others is worthwhile. We don't think so.
Legalization bills will certainly be introduced in the South Dakota Legislature in upcoming sessions. We urge legislators (and voters when legalization appears on a ballot) to resist such a movement.