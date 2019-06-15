The South Dakota State Park system is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and it's a good reason to explore these jewels of South Dakota again.
Technically, South Dakota has state parks, state recreation areas, state nature areas and other names. But let's not get hung up about names; let's group them all into one category.
That means there are 63 areas available to South Dakotans and visitors, with an extraordinary range of historic sites, recreation opportunities, campgrounds, trails, boat launches and so on.
This summer's celebration of the state park system include all sorts of events, games, giveaways, concerts, educational programs, and a statewide scavenger hunt. A great place to look for these is the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks website at https://gfp.sd.gov .
We encourage outdoor enthusiasts — or even those who aren't avid outdoors people — to visit South Dakota State Parks this year. They are great places we need to visit.