It's now terribly clear — with each passing day, with each new assessment — that the great flood year of 2019 is going to be the gift that keeps on giving.
And those gifts, at least in the short term, are going to be headaches, heartburn, hard choices, hard feelings and hard facts.
This week provided a small example of that, as both the Yankton City Commission and County Commission steered deeper into their respective annual budgeting processes. And this year, perhaps more than ever, the waters — an appropriate metaphor in this case — are murky, uncertain, mysterious.
The City Commission is working with the largest budget in its history — more than $71.5 million — thanks to a lot of big projects that are under way, but the wrath of the spring floods hangs over everything. The city alone sustained about $20 million of damage, including the destruction of a portion of the Auld-Brokaw Trail (which is not, it turns out, the "all broken trail" that many of us initially feared a few months ago). FEMA is on the case, but what that means in the eventual terms of dollars is still not known.
Alas, budget season cannot wait, and local governing bodies have to settle on their decisions now.
"Overall, this is the most certain uncertain budget that I've seen," said longtime City Commissioner Jake Hoffner during a budget meeting Tuesday night. "When I read through it, I thought, 'Wow, there's so many what-ifs.' What if FEMA doesn't pay a penny? What is our fail-safe plan in regards to that?"
Good questions, especially when those final budgetary answers must be determined before FEMA's decisions are even known.
It was also made clear during Tuesday's meeting that rebounding from the flood will not be a quick process, or even necessarily a complete process.
When Yankton City Manager Amy Leon was asked about the conditions and the progress of the Auld-Brokaw Trail — a flood mitigation instrument that is also a popular recreational amenity — she admitted that restoring the trail to its precise pre-flood condition is virtually impossible, since some portions of the land upon which the trail once crossed aren't even there anymore.
And, as for when the trail might be completely passable again, Leon admitted it "could take years."
The aftermath of the storms of spring is going to be with us for many, many seasons to come. Normal as we knew it may be gone for a very long time — or perhaps it has changed altogether. We're in rebuilding mode, and that will probably factor into a lot of budgetary questions in the Yankton area for the foreseeable future.