The Omaha area was host last weekend to a worthwhile event: Visitors from rural parts of the state took a tour of the Omaha area to learn about economic development projects, law enforcement programs and more.
It's a commendable, longtime initiative: In odd-numbered years, rural visitors come to the Omaha and Lincoln areas. In even-numbered years, Omaha and Lincoln folks visit rural communities. The goal — promoting mutual understanding between urban and rural Nebraskans — is crucial for the state's future.
Urban-rural exchanges have enabled worthwhile conversations and cooperation in some states. Kentucky has used such a program to facilitate dialogue between residents in Louisville, the state's largest city, and coal-country communities facing big economic struggles. In Oregon, the 4-H program at Oregon State University takes Portland middle school students to eastern Oregon to experience rural life. So far, 430 youths and 80 adults from Portland have participated, and 150 rural families have hosted.
In Nebraska, the urban and rural economies are closely intertwined, and it's important for residents to appreciate those connections.
State Sen. John McCollister of Omaha notes that "despite the fact that 56% of the state's population is in just three counties, rural- urban cooperation is essential if the state is going to reach its full potential."
A reconciliation of rural and urban interests is imperative if the Legislature is to move past this year's stalemate on issues such as property tax relief and a revamp of business incentives.
Nebraska needs bridge builders on rural-urban issues. Elected officials at the state and local levels can play a key role.
The University of Nebraska has long done so through its statewide outreach. So does the LEAD program, which helps agricultural leaders learn about the state.
The more divided we are as Nebraskans, the greater our challenges. The more united we are, the greater the opportunities. Promoting that understanding and respect is a crucial task for our state's future.