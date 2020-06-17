Flawed union model is root cause of police brutality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After the riots, looting and destruction following the death of George Floyd, Americans should be asking is it time for radical change—should Donald Trump be president? At least until they consider what Joe Biden is offering and how his supporting cast of blue state governors and mayors have behaved.

Mr. Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer lit an explosive store of frustration and suspicions within black communities, but it also tapped lots of ammunition from the COVID lockdowns.

For established professionals with secure jobs and able to work from spacious homes and apartments, the COVID-19 lockdowns are a tedious inconvenience and temporary hit to their wealth—stock portfolios are recovering quite well.

For low-wage workers and young professionals furloughed and many permanently displaced from failing small business and professional firms, the propaganda from left-wing activists that police violence and rioting can be stopped by magically addressing income inequality through government programs resonates—young professionals are increasingly disenamored with capitalism, drawn to socialist solutions and have plenty of forced leisure to take to the streets.

All this has the potential for another occupy Wall Street movement.