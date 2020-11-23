HAMBURG: Thankful for generous donors, community partnerships

It was heartwarming to read the story about Rob and Deb Mudge and their generosity to Church Response and the Care and Share Food Drive. I was not at all surprised to see this. At the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, we have the pleasure of working with the Mudges and many other generous donors. Their philanthropy is inspiring. We could not be more grateful for our supportive donors and their trust in us as a grant maker.

During this pandemic, we have been busier than ever. So far this year, we have channeled and granted more than $700,000 to nonprofit organizations throughout the Black Hills. Individual donors, foundations, and our giving circles have mobilized to direct charitable resources where they are needed.

Our Disaster Relief and Food Security funds have been very active with dollars coming in and going back out to help the nonprofit sector do their work. The vast majority of these funds have gone to organizations addressing hunger and housing, the two focus areas of our collective impact initiatives. The networks and partnerships that were developed through these initiatives are a huge benefit during this crisis.