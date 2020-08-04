HANNA: What is the state doing to protect its residents?

Editor's note: This is a letter sent by Rapid City attorney Dana Hanna to state officials asking what the state plans to do to keep residents safe during next week's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The letter was sent on July 17 and Mr. Hanna has not received a reply.
Dear Governor Noem and Secretary Malsam-Rysdon:
As Covid-19 continues to spread in Pennington County and western South Dakota, and as it rages and kills in other states, including California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida, the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally presents a clear and present danger to the people of this state. In less than one month, at least 100,000 people from all over the country—including California, Florida, Arizona, and Texas — will jam together in the streets, bars, and restaurants in Sturgis, Rapid City, Deadwood and throughout the region for about 10 days and nights. If only 1% of those people come here infected with Covid-19, which is a very conservative estimate, that would be at least 1,000 infected people, most of whom can be expected not to wear masks or take any precautions. Under those circumstances, then literally thousands more can and will become infected.
This is absolutely foreseeable. Is it not?
When the virus started to spread, New Orleans still went ahead with the Mardi Gras, and it was not long after the party was over that thousands of people got sick and some were hospitalized and some died. Sturgis is South Dakota’s Mardi Gras and we can expect the same results here unless the Governor takes emergency executive action.
My question to you, Secretary, is what, if anything, is the State Department of Health doing to protect the people of South Dakota from this absolutely foreseeable public health danger? What are you, as Secretary of the Department, doing to protect us in this very dangerous time? Are you issuing any pronouncements, warnings, giving any directions? Have you advised the Governor as to measures she can and should take to stop or at least mitigate this public health threat?
I personally have heard absolutely nothing from the Department of Health or the Governor about this looming threat that will hit our part of this State in less than one month unless the State does something to protect its citizens. But perhaps I am just uninformed, but I have neither seen, heard, nor read anything at all coming from the State about what you all should know is going to happen here if the State continues to do nothing and remains silent about this threat to all of us.
From my perspective, the State’s governmental failure to acknowledge this threat or to at least try to stop it is nothing less than reckless indifference to human life and public health.
If the Rally goes forward, you must know that starting two weeks later, people are going to start getting sick and the hospitalizations and death rate will climb. Contact tracing, of course, will be impossible. When — not if — that happens, people are going to ask what the Secretary of Health and the Governor and the State did to stop it when they saw or should have seen it coming.
So my questions are: in the face of this imminent public health threat, what have you done and what are you going to do?
I look forward to receiving your answer, which I intend to share with the public and the leaders of the three Lakota Tribes for whom I provide legal counsel.
Dana L. Hanna is a Rapid City attorney with more than 35 years of experience in the area.
