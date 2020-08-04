HANNA: What is the state doing to protect its residents?

My question to you, Secretary, is what, if anything, is the State Department of Health doing to protect the people of South Dakota from this absolutely foreseeable public health danger? What are you, as Secretary of the Department, doing to protect us in this very dangerous time? Are you issuing any pronouncements, warnings, giving any directions? Have you advised the Governor as to measures she can and should take to stop or at least mitigate this public health threat?

I personally have heard absolutely nothing from the Department of Health or the Governor about this looming threat that will hit our part of this State in less than one month unless the State does something to protect its citizens. But perhaps I am just uninformed, but I have neither seen, heard, nor read anything at all coming from the State about what you all should know is going to happen here if the State continues to do nothing and remains silent about this threat to all of us.

From my perspective, the State’s governmental failure to acknowledge this threat or to at least try to stop it is nothing less than reckless indifference to human life and public health.