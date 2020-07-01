KATUS: All too familiar

Unfortunately, the racist went on to become superintendent of three West River high schools. I attended a high school reunion with him at one of them. He got drunk and blurted, “We should shoot the sons of bitches” I challenged him and asked who He was talking about. He said, “The damn Indians of course.”

I said, “you are an absolute racist and idiot besides. Don’t you realize that one third of your school budget comes from the Native American students for whom you receive federal government funding?”

Later, I served as a SD state senator (2007-2008). He visited the legislature with all his superintendent buddies and was bragging to them about his buddy Senator Tom. I reminded him of his racist comments at the reunion. He turned bright red and claimed he never said any such thing or perhaps he was so drunk he didn’t remember. He has long since retired.

I would urge all the good people of Hot Springs and South Dakota, like the chief of police, to speak out and take action. How can we continue to live in a society that denies equality to people with darker skin? We should remind all such bigots that they will be the ones who are minorities in a very near future of a multicultural, multi-racial and much better America.