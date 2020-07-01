KATUS: All too familiar

Recently, a teen and the police chief spoke out against racist harassment incidents in Hot Springs.
This is all too familiar!
When I was in high school in McIntosh, South Dakota, Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, 60 years ago, we had the occasional jerk who made racist comments.
One was so bad, when he played on the basketball team he would not pass to our two Native players. In return, they refused to pass to him and his buddy. I was the only one who would pass to everyone. It’s not surprising that our record was 8 wins and 17 losses after having had a 22 -2 record the previous year, with a different coach when we were defeated only twice in the regular season; once by the Ft. Yates Warriors who went on to win the North Dakota State A Tournament and once by the Cheyenne River Braves who went on to win South Dakota B.
My only claim to fame in 1958, was that I held Bernie In The Woods from Dupree to an average of 13 points in four games; two regular season and one each in Moreau Conference and District conference playoffs. Bernie averaged 28 points a game, the Tops in South Dakota well before the three-point shooting came into play.
But back to the racism.
While I challenged the offender repeatedly, he just laughed. I wished our new insecure coach had been sensitive to our Native American teammates, and to our entire team which could’ve been much better, had the racist been benched.
Unfortunately, the racist went on to become superintendent of three West River high schools. I attended a high school reunion with him at one of them. He got drunk and blurted, “We should shoot the sons of bitches” I challenged him and asked who He was talking about. He said, “The damn Indians of course.”
I said, “you are an absolute racist and idiot besides. Don’t you realize that one third of your school budget comes from the Native American students for whom you receive federal government funding?”
Later, I served as a SD state senator (2007-2008). He visited the legislature with all his superintendent buddies and was bragging to them about his buddy Senator Tom. I reminded him of his racist comments at the reunion. He turned bright red and claimed he never said any such thing or perhaps he was so drunk he didn’t remember. He has long since retired.
I would urge all the good people of Hot Springs and South Dakota, like the chief of police, to speak out and take action. How can we continue to live in a society that denies equality to people with darker skin? We should remind all such bigots that they will be the ones who are minorities in a very near future of a multicultural, multi-racial and much better America.
Together with my Filipina-American friend Inday Bustamante, we have been quarantined in the Philippines for nearly 4 months and are scheduled to be home by July 4. Inday loves South Dakota and I hope she’ll reside with me in Rapid City a few months of the year.
But it is sad that a Filipina-American friend of Skyler Lanz also experienced racism as she was miss identified as Native American. Inday has lived 35 years in multicultural America and has never faced personal discrimination, even though she was married to an African-American. The multi-racial multicultural California where she resides is a model for the future.
Bigots in South Dakota wake up before it is too late!
I hope all of you remain safe and practice social distancing for your own sake and, especially, that of others, especially during the July 3 celebration at Mount Rushmore.
Many of Trump's staff who went to his Oklahoma rally now have tested positive for coronavirus. Hopefully, any of my South Dakota friends will avoid Mt. Rushmore, or if you go wear a mask that says, “Native Lives Matter Too” on it.
Tom Katus is a former state lawmaker who served on Mayor Art LaCroix’s Indian-White Relations Committee.
