KATUS: Honoring Craig Tieszen and the Peace Corps

Craig and I had first met during racial confrontations in Rapid City. When I first returned to South Dakota, I was named by then Mayor Art Lacroix to the Indian-white relations committee. I remained an active advocate of positive relations between our Native and non-Indian communities. Following one of the many tragic Native American conflicts with the police department, Craig and I were the only whites, other than the mayor himself’ in a meeting called by then mayor Jim Shaw with the Native American community. The community was very upset about one of our recent and all too frequent confrontations between Native Americans and the city, represented all too frequently almost exclusively by the Police. Craig was quite tense, had his arms locked and was in the back of the room as one Native advocate after another was shouting at the mayor and him. I I snuck up behind him, poked him in the ribs and teasingly said in Swahili, “Habari gani” -- how’s it going?. He appreciated my sarcastic humor and broke out laughing?