KATUS: Honoring Craig Tieszen and the Peace Corps

September 22 is the 60th anniversary of the Peace Corps, the day that President John F. Kennedy signed into law legislation creating the agency. With one stroke of a pen President Kennedy deepened our nation’s ability to live out key values—values like service, peace, sacrifice, commitment, and learning from those we serve.
Now, more than 240,000, largely young men and women, have served as Peace Corps Volunteers (PCVs) and subsequently served their Nation in a variety of roles. Perhaps the most prominent was the late Paul Tsongas who was a PCV Teacher in Ethiopia, served as a US Senator and ran for the Presidency in the 1992 primary.
675 South Dakotans have served, including the late Rapid City Chief of Police and State Senator, Craig Tieszen. Other PCVs, include Fred Whiting and Tom Katus both of whom also served in the South Dakota Senate, and Mike Saba in the SD House. Black Hills resident Ron Tschetter served as a PCV in India and subsequently was named Peace Corps Director, by President George W. Bush.
I want to especially honor the late Craig Tieszen SD Senator, Rapid City Chief of Police, Chemical Engineering graduate from SDSM&T and Peace Corps Volunteer teacher in Kenya. Craig and I had much in common and highly respected each other.[1]
Craig and I had first met during racial confrontations in Rapid City. When I first returned to South Dakota, I was named by then Mayor Art Lacroix to the Indian-white relations committee. I remained an active advocate of positive relations between our Native and non-Indian communities. Following one of the many tragic Native American conflicts with the police department, Craig and I were the only whites, other than the mayor himself’ in a meeting called by then mayor Jim Shaw with the Native American community. The community was very upset about one of our recent and all too frequent confrontations between Native Americans and the city, represented all too frequently almost exclusively by the Police. Craig was quite tense, had his arms locked and was in the back of the room as one Native advocate after another was shouting at the mayor and him. I I snuck up behind him, poked him in the ribs and teasingly said in Swahili, “Habari gani” -- how’s it going?. He appreciated my sarcastic humor and broke out laughing?
A couple of years before his tragic accident and death, he was keynote speaker for a youth advocacy group. He told about his various public service experiences but concentrated on one story about when he was a Peace Corps Volunteer in Kenya. He taught school in a local village. Few Africans had an opportunity for education in the 1970s when he served. African, as well as PCV, teachers were highly respected.
But when he came into the capital city of Nairobi for a weekend, he was confronted by young militant Kenyans challenging him as a “Mzungu” –European or white. Kenya had gained independence from British colonial East Africa in 1964. These young, challenging Kenyans saw no reason they needed continued influence from white outsiders. Because Craig felt the sting of racism, being discriminated against because of his color, I believe he was always more sensitive to Native American concerns than many of our Rapid City citizens of any race ever appreciated.
Following his tragic death, Governor Daugaard requested flags be lowered at half-staff, there was a public memorial for Craig at the Rapid City Civic Center which thousands attended and the Governor, Mayor and Chief of Police all appropriately eulogized Craig, Gov. Governor Daugaard said, “Craig Tieszen spent his life serving the public. He was so thoughtful and conscientious legislator… A true gentleman who was respected by all who knew him…” Most recently he has been honored by being elected posthumously to the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
All of these public accolades are most deserving, but we should never forget Craig’s Peace Corps service and especially the impact it had on his views of people of all races. Clearly, he was one of the very best Peace Corps Volunteers.
But the best way we can honor Craig is to continue our support of the Peace Corps Volunteers. The Peace Corps has long enjoyed overwhelming bipartisan public support. Unfortunately, the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic required the evacuation of all PCVs from 61 countries. Now that Covid-19 is beginning to recede, these countries are again requesting PCVs.
In this time of great national and international crisis and division, supporting the return of PCVs to their countries of service can help bring all of us together, here in the United States and internationally. Peace Corps Volunteers represent the best of American values stated so eloquently by JFK 60 years ago!
Tom Katus was the first South Dakotan to serve in the Peace Corps in President Kennedy’s very first group, Tanganyika I (1961-63) as an Engineer-Surveyor. He was also a student in Civil Engineering at SDSM&T and preceded Craig by one term in the SD Senate. Both made joint campaign public forum appearances in 2008 when Katus was running for SD Senate reelection from District 32 and Craig was running for his first successful SD Senate election in adjoining District 33. They were from opposite parties but respected each other.