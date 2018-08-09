Johnson great role model for youth
When I think about role models who have shaped my present self, it doesn’t take long before Dusty Johnson comes to mind. As a former chairman of the S.D. Teenage Republicans, I worked closely with Dusty to promote government interest among young South Dakotans.
For as long as I’ve known him, Dusty has been an incredibly busy guy. However, that busyness never kept him from dedicating himself entirely to myself and hundreds of other South Dakota teenagers throughout his 13 years as director of the organization. As I walked Rapid City streets earlier this summer encouraging local residents to vote for my friend Dusty, people found it interesting that a group of teenagers was swarming their neighborhood in orange Dusty shirts. To those people I loved to tell of Dusty’s commitment to young people and how indebted we are to our next congressman.
It is no shock that young people all across the state are coming out of the woodwork to repay the countless hours that Dusty continues to invest in us. The next time you see a young person wearing a Dusty shirt engage them. I bet they would have a good story about their favorite camp director.
Corbin Olson
Rapid City
Lawmakers disregard the Constitution
I am not sure where our nation is headed, but I am worried. I see the immoral actions of our president and yet hardly a word from our South Dakota representatives.
Is it fear or do they really not care what this president does daily to damage our nation? I am afraid that if something is not done to check his power that our nation will be in real danger of collapsing from the top down. Does the end really justify and means to get there?
If that holds true to the political bodies that lead this nation then our Constitution is meaningless to them. "We the People" have a right to expect more and an obligation to insure that we get more.
Brent Cox
Sturgis