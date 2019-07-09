City's fogging needs to stop
Hey, Rapid City, please either allow nature and the ecosystem to do its job (bat houses allow bats to eat around 1,000 mosquitoes a day) or continue to assault our ecosystem with toxic spraying (fogging).
Our news says these pesticides do no harm to pets, humans and other creatures. Wrong. Rapid City is killing monarch and other butterflies as the larvae feed on the now sprayed milkweed and die. Bees, fireflies, hummingbirds, fish and hundreds of other living things including pets and humans are adversely affected by your "fogging” (sounds so inert doesn't it?). Stand up for life you that know better.
How do you reconcile this murderous practice? And those of you who do not know about ecosystems start reading. And those thousands of dollars used to assault the environment (an assault on living things is an assault on all life, including yours and mine) could be much better used to plant trees to combat our carbon footprint. Please, use insect spray with deet. It’s called personal responsibility. Stop the hypocrisy Rapid City.
Cindy Rains
Rapid City
Pressler belongs in SD Hall of Fame
The mission of the South Dakota Hall of Fame is to champion a culture of excellence in South Dakota. I believe former Senator Larry Pressler should be recognized by the South Dakota Hall of Fame for a number of reasons.
Senator Pressler had the honor of attending St. Edward Hall at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar along with Harvard Law School. His culture of excellence shined when he served in the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. Senator Pressler served in the House of Representatives from 1975-1979 and in the U.S. Senate from 1979-1997.
l believe Senator Pressler's efforts in South Dakota prevailed when he authored and won congressional and presidential approval of a reform for telecommunications legislation through the Telecommunications Act of 1996. lt is time to recognize this service Senator Pressler has given to the state of South Dakota. The South Dakota Hall of Fame made a grievous mistake when they failed to induct Senator Pressler.
M.E. Kirby
Sioux Falls